 VIDEO: Police Lathi-Charge Farmers Waiting For Fertiliser At Distribution Centre In MP’s Bhind; 4 Injured
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Police Lathi-Charge Farmers Waiting For Fertiliser At Distribution Centre In MP’s Bhind; 4 Injured

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Bhind Police Lathi-Charge Farmers Waiting For Fertiliser; 4 Injured | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind police allegedly lathi-charged farmers waiting to collect fertiliser from a cooperative society on Monday, leaving 3-4 farmers injured. 

The incident took place in Lahar town and Bhind SP Asit Yadav ordered disciplinary action by line-attaching Head Constable Ramraj Singh Gurjar as he was the one who led the charge.

According to information, cooperative societies across the district reopened on Monday after a 3-day holiday. 

From early morning, hundreds of farmers gathered at the Lahar society to collect fertiliser. 

By afternoon, the situation went out of control as staff failed to manage the distribution. This prompted the committee management to call the police.

article-image

Farmers, who were standing for hours under the scorching sun, were told by police to sit on the ground. 

When they resisted, the head constable used force, after which a panic and anger was triggered among the crowd.

Hearing about the incident, Lahar MLA Ambrish Sharma reached the spot and strongly condemned the action. He also demanded accountability. 

He said, “Beating farmers who only came for fertiliser is an insult to the Annadata (food providers). This will not be tolerated at any cost.”

SP Asit Yadav assured action, saying farmers’ safety and convenience were the administration’s top priority. 

Meanwhile, farmer Narendra Kumar expressed frustration, saying, “We have been waiting hungry and thirsty since morning. The sowing season is passing, fertiliser is unavailable, and instead of helping us, the police are beating us.”

