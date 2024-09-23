Shocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted From Field, Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh; Bro Files FIR After Seeing Girl's Rape Video On Social Media

Shocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted From Field, Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh’s Datia; FIR Registered Against 3 After Viral Video Of Incident Reaches Victim’s Brother | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old was allegedly abducted from a farm and gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Sunday evening. The accused men even recorded the video of the rape and posted it on social media.

The clip, within hours, went viral and reached the victim's brother. Disturbed, he approached the police station and lodged an FIR. Police have arrested one, and search is on for two others.

According to information, the incident occurred on Sunday evening around 4 pm while the victim was cutting fodder in a field. Seeing her alone, accused Jaswant Pal and Neeraj Ahirwar caught her, gagged her mouth, kidnapped her, and gang-raped her.

Viral video of crime reached victim’s brother

Another accused Satendra also reached the site where the entire crime was being recorded in a video. They later shared the video on the internet and which went viral on social media. The three accused also threatened to kill the victim had she revealed about the incident. Scared, she told nothing to her family.

The matter came to light when the viral video reached her brother. He then questioned the victim which made her reveal about her ordeal. After that the victim's family reached the police station late on Sunday night with her father and lodged a complaint against the three accused Jaswant Pal, Satendra and Neeraj Ahirwar.

One arrested, two absconding

Police have registered a case against the three under various and relevant sections of BNS. Out of the three, one has been arrested and two accused are still absconding, who are being searched for.