 Shocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted From Field, Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh; Bro Files FIR After Seeing Girl's Rape Video On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted From Field, Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh; Bro Files FIR After Seeing Girl's Rape Video On Social Media

Shocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted From Field, Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh; Bro Files FIR After Seeing Girl's Rape Video On Social Media

Seeing the minor girl alone, accused Jaswant Pal and Neeraj Ahirwar caught her, gagged her mouth, kidnapped her and gang-raped her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Shocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted From Field, Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh’s Datia; FIR Registered Against 3 After Viral Video Of Incident Reaches Victim’s Brother | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old was allegedly abducted from a farm and gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Sunday evening. The accused men even recorded the video of the rape and posted it on social media.

The clip, within hours, went viral and reached the victim's brother. Disturbed, he approached the police station and lodged an FIR. Police have arrested one, and search is on for two others.

According to information, the incident occurred on Sunday evening around 4 pm while the victim was cutting fodder in a field. Seeing her alone, accused Jaswant Pal and Neeraj Ahirwar caught her, gagged her mouth, kidnapped her, and gang-raped her. 

Read Also
Minor Girl, 16, Raped By Stepdad In Chhola, Fourth Incident Within Past Four Days In Bhopal
article-image

Viral video of crime reached victim’s brother

FPJ Shorts
Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan Rover Discovers Oldest Crater About 160-Kilometer Wide On Moon's Surface
Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan Rover Discovers Oldest Crater About 160-Kilometer Wide On Moon's Surface
'Watching, Storing Child Porn An Offence Under POCSO & IT Act,' Says SC; Sets Aside Madras HC Order
'Watching, Storing Child Porn An Offence Under POCSO & IT Act,' Says SC; Sets Aside Madras HC Order
VIDEO: Sikh Student's Turban Falls As He Gets Assaulted During Clash At DU's Khalsa College
VIDEO: Sikh Student's Turban Falls As He Gets Assaulted During Clash At DU's Khalsa College
19-Year-Old Rhea Singha Crowned Miss Universe India 2024; Urvashi Rautela Passes Down The 'Taj Mahal Crown'
19-Year-Old Rhea Singha Crowned Miss Universe India 2024; Urvashi Rautela Passes Down The 'Taj Mahal Crown'

Another accused Satendra also reached the site where the entire crime was being recorded in a video. They later shared the video on the internet and which went viral on social media. The three accused also threatened to kill the victim had she revealed about the incident. Scared, she told nothing to her family. 

Read Also
Shocker! Wife Kills Husband After Falling For His Friend In MP’s Gwalior; Arrested Along With...
article-image

The matter came to light when the viral video reached her brother. He then questioned the victim which made her reveal about her ordeal. After that the victim's family reached the police station late on Sunday night with her father and lodged a complaint against the three accused Jaswant Pal, Satendra and Neeraj Ahirwar.

One arrested, two absconding

Police have registered a case against the three under various and relevant sections of BNS. Out of the three, one has been arrested and two accused are still absconding, who are being searched for.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted From Field, Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh; Bro Files FIR After Seeing...

Shocker! 17-Year-Old Abducted From Field, Gang-Raped In Madhya Pradesh; Bro Files FIR After Seeing...

MP September 23 Weather Updates: Sunny Weather In 23 Districts Including Gwalior, Ujjain; Heavy...

MP September 23 Weather Updates: Sunny Weather In 23 Districts Including Gwalior, Ujjain; Heavy...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shiva Apartment, Rajeev Rosery,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shiva Apartment, Rajeev Rosery,...

Bhopal: PWD Officers To Study Best Practices Of NHAI, Maharashtra, Telangana

Bhopal: PWD Officers To Study Best Practices Of NHAI, Maharashtra, Telangana

Bhopal: Notice To Five Executive Engineer's For Shoddy Road Repair; More To Follow

Bhopal: Notice To Five Executive Engineer's For Shoddy Road Repair; More To Follow