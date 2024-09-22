Shocker! Wife Kills Husband After Falling For His Friend In MP’s Gwalior; Arrested Along With Lover And Cousin | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking murder was reported from Gwalior on Sunday in which a woman killed her husband after she fell in love with his friend. The murder took place in the wee hours of Thursday morning and three accused, including the wife, her lover and her cousin, have been arrested.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Lokendra Kushwaha, who was wife to Anjali Kushwaha four years back. When Anjali fell in love with her husband’s friend Gaurav Kushwaha, she started resenting her Lokendra. As the hatred kept growing, she started to plan the murder and killed her husband on September 19.

Accused wife Anjali Kushwaha | FP Photo

Anjali Kushwaha, along with her lover Gaurav Kushwaha and cousin Nandu, have been arrested by the police from the Girwai Police Station. They have also confessed to their crime during interrogation.

FP Photo FP Photo

Scratch marks found on body

Deceased’s father Nandlal said Lokendra's body was discovered under suspicious circumstances at their home on Thursday. However, both Anjali and her cousin Nandu were missing at the time. When he took him to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

During preparations for Lokendra's last rites, his cousin, Dinesh Kushwaha, noticed scratch marks on his neck. This raised suspicion, leading to a formal complaint with the police. A brief post-mortem report confirmed it was a case of murder. Based on this, the police arrested Anjali, her cousin Nandu, and her lover Gaurav. They have been charged with murder.

Anjali had drink with lover before killing husband. | FP Photo

Wife disliked husband from beginning

According to SP R.K. Sagar, the accused have confessed to their crime. Anjali and Lokendra were married four years ago, but Anjali never liked her husband and was romantically involved with Gaurav.

Police investigations revealed that Gaurav had stopped visiting Anjali’s house after Lokendra warned him not to. Gaurav then told Anjali that he wouldn’t come over as long as Lokendra was around. This prompted Anjali to make up her mind to get rid of her husband.