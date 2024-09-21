Fatal Saturday: Deaths In Madhya Pradesh's Alot, Kasrawad & Khargone; 4 Killed In 3 Separate Accidents | Representational image

Youth Dead, Mother Injured After Falling Off Train

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth died, and his 60-year-old mother was injured while getting off a train at Alot railway station on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred when Lakhan Songara and his mother, Sugandh Songara, residents of Ratlam, were traveling to Vikramgarh, Alot, to visit their relatives. As they attempted to alight from the train at around 8:55 am, they lost their balance and were hit by the moving train.

Bystanders rushed to their aid and helped bring them to the platform. Lakhan was found unconscious and was declared dead, while Sugandh was seriously injured. She was immediately taken to the government hospital in Alot for treatment and later referred to Ratlam for further medical care. The police are investigating the accident.

Read Also Revenue Officers On Indefinite Strike In Madhya Pradesh's Badnawar

Elderly Man Crushed to Death

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old porter was crushed to death by a container truck at the Vijay Stambh intersection on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Som Rawal. The elderly man was on his way to work when the speeding container truck ran over him, dragging him about 40 feet, resulting in his immediate death.

Eyewitnesses managed to apprehend the driver and stop the vehicle. The police took the driver into custody, and the truck was confiscated. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Local leaders, including municipal council president representative Rajendra Singh Yadav, councillor Shirish Jaiswal, and others, condemned the incident, stressing the need for traffic improvements at the Vijay Stambh intersection to prevent future accidents.

Speeding Bus Rams Bike, 2 Labourers Killed

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers were killed when a speeding bus rammed into their motorcycle near a toll barrier in Khargone district early on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Nimgul village under the Mengaon police station jurisdiction around 7 am, according to sub-inspector Narendra Solanki.

A speeding bus hit the motorcycle from behind, killing Ravi Verma (22) and Sourabh Dabar (23), both labourers heading to work in Nimgul village.

The bus was traveling from Khargone to Indore, and the driver fled the scene after the accident. The bus was impounded, and the victims' bodies were sent for post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing.