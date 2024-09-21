 Revenue Officers On Indefinite Strike In Madhya Pradesh's Badnawar
Revenue Officers On Indefinite Strike In Madhya Pradesh's Badnawar

The strike is in response to the district administration's decision to lodge an FIR against tehsildar Hari Singh Dhurve of Aadhartal, Jabalpur, in connection with the transfer of private land.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Revenue Officers On Indefinite Strike In Madhya Pradesh's Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue officers, including tehsildars, naib tehsildars and other inspectors, have gone on an indefinite strike in Badnawar and across the district, bringing normal work in the tehsil court to a standstill. The strike is in response to the district administration's decision to lodge an FIR against tehsildar Hari Singh Dhurve of Aadhartal, Jabalpur, in connection with the transfer of private land.

The revenue officers are demanding the cancellation of the FIR, citing that it was registered without obtaining permission from the government, which is a clear violation of the Civil Services Code of Conduct. They argue that the presiding officer enjoys judicial protection while serving on duty and registering a criminal case against him without permission is a violation of rules and contempt of the relevant Supreme Court and High Court judgments.

Revenue Officers On Indefinite Strike In Madhya Pradesh's Badnawar

Revenue Officers On Indefinite Strike In Madhya Pradesh's Badnawar

