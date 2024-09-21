Revenue Officers On Indefinite Strike In Madhya Pradesh's Badnawar | Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue officers, including tehsildars, naib tehsildars and other inspectors, have gone on an indefinite strike in Badnawar and across the district, bringing normal work in the tehsil court to a standstill. The strike is in response to the district administration's decision to lodge an FIR against tehsildar Hari Singh Dhurve of Aadhartal, Jabalpur, in connection with the transfer of private land.

The revenue officers are demanding the cancellation of the FIR, citing that it was registered without obtaining permission from the government, which is a clear violation of the Civil Services Code of Conduct. They argue that the presiding officer enjoys judicial protection while serving on duty and registering a criminal case against him without permission is a violation of rules and contempt of the relevant Supreme Court and High Court judgments.

The revenue officers are scared and hurt by the incident and are unable to perform their judicial work. They have submitted a memorandum to the ADM in Dhar, stating that their demand is for the FIR to be cancelled and legal action to be taken in accordance with government circulars. Until a concrete decision is taken, all revenue officers in the state will abstain from work indefinitely, they stated.