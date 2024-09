Madhya Pradesh: 5 Minutes Halt For 14 Pairs Of Trains At Maihar Station; Check Train Numbers & Routes Here | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of passengers during the Sharad Navratri Mela, a temporary halt of 5 minutes has been provided for 14 pairs of passenger trains passing through Bhopal Railway Division at Maihar station from October 2 to October 17.

The 14 train pairs include:

Train number 11055/11056 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express,

Train number 11059/11060 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Chhapra-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express,

Train number 12669/12670 Chennai-Chhapra-Chennai Express,

Train number 19051/19052 Valsad-Muzaffarpur-Valsad Express,

Train number 11045/11046 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Dhanbad-Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Express,

Train number 15267/15268 Raxaul-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Raxaul Express,

Read Also Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals;...

Train number 11037/11038 Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Express,

Train number 17610/17609 Purna-Patna-Purna Express,

Train number 22103/22104 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express,

Train number 18610/18609 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ranchi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express,

Train number 22971/22972 Bandra Terminus-Patna-Bandra Terminus Express,

Train number 22131/22132 Pune-Varanasi-Pune Express,

Train number 15647/15648 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express,

Train number 19045/19046 Surat-Chhapra-Surat Express.