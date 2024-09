Central Railway Announces 154 Additional Special Train Services For Diwali And Chhath Festivals; Check Details

Central Railway Adds 154 Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivals | Representational Image

In view of the huge demand from passengers travelling to Northern parts of India for the upcoming festival season, Railways have decided to run Festival Special Trains for 154 additional services during the Diwali & Chhat festivals to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details are as under:

1. CSMT-Kolhapur Weekly Superfast Special (8 services)

01417 Weekly Superfast Special will depart CSMT, Mumbai at 00.20 hrs every Thursday, from 24.10.2024 to 14.11.2024 and arrive Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur at 13.30 hrs same day. (4 services)

01418 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur at 22.00 hrs every Wednesday, from 23.10.2024 to 13.11.2024 and arrive CSMT, Mumbai at 13.30 hrs next day. (4 services)

Halts: Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Jejuri, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarvadi, Sangli and Miraj

Composition: 1 AC -IITier, 4 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class and 5 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

2. CSMT-Latur Weekly Special (8 services)

01105 Weekly Special will depart CSMT, Mumbai at 00.30 hrs every Friday, from 18.10.2024 to 08.11.2024 and arrive Latur at 11.40 hrs same day. (4 services)

01106 Weekly Special will depart Latur at 16.30 hrs every Friday, from 18.10.2024 to 08.11.2024 and arrive CSMT, Mumbai at 04.10 hrs next day. (4 services)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Uruli, Daund, Bhigwan, Jeur, Kem, Kurduwadi, Barsi Town, Osmanabad and Harangul

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

3. CSMT-Agartala Weekly Special (4 services)

01065 Weekly Special will depart CSMT, Mumbai at 11.05 hrs every Thursday, from 31.10.2024 to 07.11.2024 and arrive Agartala at 01.10 hrs on Sunday (2 services)

01066 Weekly Special will depart Agartala at 15.10 hrs every Sunday, from 03.11.2024 to 10.11.2024 and arrive CSMT, Mumbai at 03.50 hrs on Wednesday (2 services)

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Patliputra, Barauni, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, Aluabari, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Chaparmukh, Hajipur, Patharkhola S, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj and Dharmanagar

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

4. LTT-Nagpur Weekly Superfast Special (4 services)

02139 Weekly Superfast Special will depart LTT, Mumbai at 00.25 hrs every Thursday, from 31.10.2024 to 07.11.2024 and arrive Nagpur at 15.30 hrs same day (2 services)

02140 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Nagpur at 13.30 hrs every Friday, from 01.11.2024 to 08.11.2024 and arrive LTT, Mumbai at 04.10 hrs next day (2 services)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

5. LTT-Karimnagar Weekly Special (4 services)

01067 Weekly special will depart LTT Mumbai at 15.30 hrs every Tuesday from 29.10.2024 to 05.11.2024 and arrive Karimnagar at 08.30 hrs next day. (2 services)

01068 Weekly special will depart Karimnagar at 19.05 hrs every Wednesday from 30.10.2024 to 06.11.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 13.40 hrs next day. (2 services)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Parbhani, Purna, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Armur, Metpally and Koratla.

Composition: 1 AC First Class, 2 AC -IITier, 6 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Class including 1 Guard’s Brake Van, 1 Pantry Car and 1 Generator Car

6. LTT- Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special (8 services)

01179 Weekly special will leave LTT Mumbai at 08.20 hrs every Friday from 18.10.2024 to 08.11.2024 and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 21.00 hrs same day. (4 services)

01180 Weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 22.20 hrs every Friday from 18.10.2024 to 08.11.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 10.40 hrs next day. (4 services)

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Composition: 1 AC First Class, 2 AC -IITier, 6 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class,1 Pantry Car and 2 Generator Cars.

7. LTT-Kochuveli Weekly Special (8 services)

01463 Weekly special will depart LTT Mumbai at 16.00 hrs every Thursday from 24.10.2024 to 14.11.2024 and will arrive Kochuveli at 20.45 hrs next day. (4 services)

01464 Weekly special will depart Kochuveli at 16.20 hrs every Saturday from 26.10.2024 to 16.11.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 21.50 hrs next day. (4 services)

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Kumta, Kundapura, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam and Kollam Jn.

Composition: 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class coaches including 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator car.

8. Panvel- Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special (8 services)

01177 Weekly special will leave Panvel at 09.40 hrs every Wednesday from 23.10.2024 to 13.11.2024 and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 20.05 hrs same day. (4 services)

01178 Weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.25 hrs every Tuesday from 22.10.2024 to 12.11.2024 and will arrive Panvel at 08.40 hrs next day. (4 services)

Halts: Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Composition: 3 AC -IITier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator car.

9. Pune- Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special (8 services)

01175 Weekly special will leave Pune at 09.35 hrs every Tuesday from 22.10.2024 to 12.11.2024 and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 22.30 hrs same day. (4 services)

01176 Weekly special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.25 hrs every Wednesday from 23.10.2024 to 12.11.2024 and will arrive Pune at 12.15 hrs next day. (4 services)

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Composition: 3 AC -IITier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator car.

10. Nagpur - Pune Weekly Superfast Special (6 services)

01209 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Nagpur at 19.40 hrs every Saturday, from 26.10.2024 to 09.11.2024 and arrive Pune at 11.25 hrs next day (3 services)

01210 Weekly Superfast Special will depart Pune at 15.50 hrs every Sunday, from 27.10.2024 to 10.11.2024 and arrive Nagpur at 06.30 hrs next day (3 services)

Halts: Wardha, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmadnagar, Daund Chord Line and Uruli

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

11. Nagpur-Samastipur Weekly Special (6 services)

01207 Weekly special will depart Nagpur at 10.40 hrs every Wednesday from 30.10.2024 to 13.11.2024 and will arrive Samastipur at 21.30 hrs next day. (3 services)

01208 Weekly special will depart Samastipur at 23.45 hrs every Thursday from 31.10.2024 to 14.11.2024 and will arrive Nagpur at 07.00 hrs third day. (3 services)

Halts: Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

12. Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Special (4 services)

01491 Weekly superfast special will depart Pune at 17.30 hrs every Friday from 25.10.2024 to 01.11.2024 and arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 19.00 hrs next day. (2 services)

01492 Weekly superfast special will depart Hazrat Nizamuddin at 22.30 hrs every Saturday from 26.10.2024 to 02.11.2024 and arrive Pune at 22.30 hrs next day. (2 services)

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura Jn.

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second Class coaches including 2 Guard’s Brake Van.

13. Pune-Danapur Daily Special (28 services)

01205 Daily Special will depart Pune at 15.30 hrs daily from 25.10.2024 to 07.11.2024 and will arrive Danapur at 02.00 hrs next day. (14 services)

01206 Daily Special will depart Danapur at 05.30 hrs daily from 27.10.2024 to 09.11.2024 and will arrive Pune at 18.15 hrs next day. (14 services)

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

14. Pune -Gorakhpur Daily Special (42 services)

01415 Daily Special will depart Pune at 06.50 hrs daily from 22.10.2024 to 11.11.2024 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 16.00 hrs next day. (21 services)

01416 Daily Special will depart Gorakhpur at 17.30 hrs daily from 23.10.2024 to 12.11.2024 and will arrive Pune at 03.15 hrs third day. (21 services)

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

15. Pune –Jodhpur Weekly Special (4 services)

01409 Weekly special will depart Pune at 19.30 hrs every Monday from 28.10.2024 to 04.11.2024 and arrive Jodhpur at 17.15 hrs next day. (2 services)

01410 Weekly special will depart Jodhpur at 22.00 hrs every Tuesday from 29.10.2024 to 05.11.2024 and arrive Pune at 23.30 hrs next day. (2 services)

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn and Pali Marwar

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 8 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

16. Pune – Dahar Ka Balaji Weekly Special (4 services)

01433 Weekly special will depart Pune at 09.45 hrs every Wednesday from 30.10.2024 to 06.11.2024 and arrive Dahar Ka Balaji at 08.40 hrs next day. (2 services)

01434 Weekly special will depart Dahar Ka Balaji at 10.30 hrs every Thursday from 31.10.2024 to 07.11.2024 and arrive Pune at 09.30 hrs next day. (2 services)

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Durgapura and Jaipur

Composition: 1 AC First Class, 1 AC -IITier, 2 AC-III Tier, 5 Sleeper Class and 7 Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van

Reservation: Bookings for services of Festival Special Trains no 01417/01418, 01105/01106, 01065, 02139/02140, 01067/01068, 01179/01180, 01463, 01177/01178, 01209/01210, 01175/01176, 01207, 01491, 01205, 01415, 01409 and 01433 on special charges will open on 13.09.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.