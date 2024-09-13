 Central Railway To Run 14 Additional Trips Of Unreserved Special Trains For Ganpati Festival; Check Details
Central Railway will run 14 Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains for the benefit of returning Ganpati devotees during the Ganpati Festival.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
Central Railway adds 14 extra trips of unreserved special trains to facilitate Ganpati Festival travel, enhancing convenience for returning devotees | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway will run 14 Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains for the benefit of returning Ganpati devotees during the Ganpati Festival as per details given below:

CSMT-Khed-CSMT Unreserved Special (2 trips)

01069 Unreserved Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.30 pm on 12th September 2024 and will arrive Khed at 05.15 am next day. (1 Trip)

01070 Unreserved Special will depart Khed at 06.00 hrs on 16.09.2024 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 13.30 hrs same day. (1 Trip)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati and Kalambani Budruk.

Composition: 4 Sleeper Class and 16 General Second class including 2 Guard’s brake van. (20 ICF Coaches)

Panvel-Khed-Panvel Unreserved Special (6 trips)

01071 Unreserved Special will depart Panvel at 11.00 hrs on 13.09.2024, 14.09.2024 & 15.09.2024 and will arrive Khed at 14.45 hrs same day. (3 Trips)

01072 Unreserved Special will depart Khed at 15.15 hrs on 13.09.2024, 14.09.2024 & 15.09.2024and arrive Panvel at 20.30 hrs same day. (3 Trips)

Halts: Pen, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati and Kalambani Budruk.

Composition: 4 Sleeper Class and 16 General Second class including 2 Guard’s brake van. (20 ICF Coaches)

Panvel-Khed-Panvel Unreserved Special (6 trips)

01073 Unreserved Special will depart Panvel at 21.10 hrs on 13.09.2024, 14.09.2024 & 15.09.2024 and will arrive Khed at 01.00 hrs next day. (3 Trips)

01074 Unreserved Special will depart Khed at 06.00 hrs on 13.09.2024, 14.09.2024 & 15.09.2024 and arrive Panvel at 10.00 hrs same day. (3 Trips)

Halts: Pen, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati and Kalambani Budruk.

Composition: 4 Sleeper Class and 16 General Second class including 2 Guard’s brake van. (20 ICF Coaches)

Passengers are requested to note that all the above trains will run as UNRESERVED and to be booked through UTS system with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains, before the departure.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail these Ganpati Festival Special train services.

