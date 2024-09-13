Mumbai: Central Railways' Upgradation Work On CSMT Toilets Sparks Heritage Concerns

CSMT Toilets | FPJ/ Kamal Mishra

Recent upgrades to the toilet facilities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have raised concerns among heritage enthusiasts and frequent commuters. The Central Railway (CR) had undertaken beautification work in collaboration with the D Mart Foundation for the toilet block situated in front of platforms 5 and 6 in the suburban concourse.

The upgrades included the installation of two small privacy walls in front of the toilet. However, the tiles used for these walls do not align with the heritage aesthetic of the iconic CSMT building. Additionally, some parts of the original heritage structure have been painted in different colors that diverge from the building's traditional palette.

Heritage lovers and regular passengers are calling for the CR to rectify these changes. They argue that the current modifications compromise the integrity of the Victorian Gothic Revival architecture that defines CSMT, designed by British architect Frederick William Stevens. The station is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of Mumbai’s rich architectural history.

Pradeep Mishra, a frequent commuter, stated, "CSMT is not only a pride of Mumbai but also one of the most photogenic living structures in the country." Similarly, Deepak Chavan from Dombivli remarked, "It's good that CR is upgrading the toilet facilities for passengers, but at the same time, CR needs to maintain the beauty of this heritage structure."