Maharashtra: 2 Held For Allegedly Assaulting Senior Citizen On Dhule-CSMT Train, Investigation Underway (VIDEO)

Left To Right: Youth Attacking The Senior Citizen, Victim Ashraf Hussain | Screengrab from X video /imtiaz_jaleel

The Thane Railway police have arrested two individuals for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen on a Dhule-CSMT express train. The accused were apprehended in Dhule on Saturday. Ashraf Hussain, 72, was travelling from Jalgaon to Kalyan to visit his daughter. As per the viral video and post the accused allegedly abused and beat him on the train near Igatpuri, accusing him of carrying beef. Co-passengers recorded the incident, which has since gone viral. Following the video's circulation, the railway police promptly took action. The identities of the accused have not yet been disclosed.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had visited Mumbai for matters related to police recruitment. However, the exact details will be confirmed after the accused are brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

Ashraf, a resident of a village in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, was travelling to Kalyan on August 28. The police stated that an altercation broke out between Ashraf and his co-passengers over seating arrangements. The altercation was recorded by a co-passenger and subsequently went viral. The railway police acted swiftly and located the accused in Dhule. They also visited Ashraf's daughter's house in Kalyan, where Ashraf is currently staying, and recorded his statement. A team of Thane railway police is travelling to Dhule to bring the accused to Thane. The police are also reviewing CCTV footage and will take appropriate action.

TW: video of Senior Citizen being harassed inside train

हम सिर्फ मूकदर्शक नहीं बने रह सकते। अब समय आ गया है कि हम, सभी धर्मनिरपेक्ष भारतीयों को इन ताकतों को हराने के लिए एक साथ आना चाहिए। इन लोगों के बीच कितना ज़हर फैल गया है और वे किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति के साथ ऐसा करने के बारे में कैसे सोच सकते हैं जो शायद उनके दादा की उम्र का है। बहुत हो… pic.twitter.com/VVRCMothto — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) August 31, 2024

The railway police have appealed to the public not to believe or spread rumours and to refrain from sharing the video. There were rumours that the elderly person had committed suicide, which the police have clarified as false. Ashraf is safe and currently at his daughter's house in Kalyan. Ashraf's son, Ashfaq, has filed a police complaint with the Railway police.

In response to the viral video, the Railway police posted on X, stating "An incident of a few commuters targeting an elderly person on the Dhule express near Igatpuri has been going viral on social media platforms. Strict action is being taken against the offenders. The person is safe. Please avoid spreading rumours while we take the necessary actions."

On the instruction of Maharashtra president @imtiaz_jaleel sahab our jalgaon party X president @rayyanjahagirda is present with victim at kalyan .Imtiaz jaleel sahab spoken to officials of the railway police in Thane to register FIR and take stringent action against the culprits https://t.co/6tH3HGksgu pic.twitter.com/JNRJaldvD0 — sanir sayyed (@SanirSayyed) August 31, 2024

The railway police registered a case on August 31 under sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in the prosecution of a common object), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(4)(5) (mischief), 351(2)(3) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

