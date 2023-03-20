Watch: Senior MP govt employee suffers massive heart attack while dancing at cultural function in Bhopal, dies |

There has been a significant increase in the number of heart attacks in the country since Corona. Cases of heart attacks are being reported across the country. A similar case from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has also come to light.

While dancing, the Assistant Director of the Postal Department suffered a heart attack and died. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video was shot on March 16. In fact, the Postal Department hosted the All India Postal Hockey Tournament from March 13 to 17 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Bhopal. The final game was scheduled for March 17.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dixit was attending cultural programme

A cultural programme was organised the day before, on the evening of March 16. Surendra Kumar Dixit, Assistant Director at the Bhopal Postal Circle Office, was dancing with his colleagues during the programme. While dancing he suffered an attack and collapsed. People around him tried to help him. But they realised that the Assistant Director and already stopped breating and had passed away.

Previous incidents

The 17-year-old son of the Mahakal Temple’s priest died of a heart attack after performing sword fighting at the temple’s flag ceremony on Sunday, March 13. A video went viral on social media,where Mayank--a student of class 11, can be seen showing off his sword fighting skills.

Pharmacy student suffered a heart attack in Karnataka

A first-year pharmacy student at Balaji College of Pharmacy passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while receiving treatment in a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday while participating in a kabaddi competition on the college's grounds.