Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Extend Protest Permission Till Aug 31 For Manoj Jarange Patil’s Agitation At Azad Maidan | PTI

Mumbai: The Maratha reservation agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan has been granted an additional day, as per the latest update from the Mumbai Police. Following a formal request from protest organisers, authorities have approved the extension to continue the protest for one more day, as reported by news agency IANS.

The ongoing demonstration, which entered its second day on Saturday, has attracted thousands of supporters from across Maharashtra, demanding a 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and employment.

Thousands of supporters, wearing saffron scarves and caps with slogans like “Hum Sab Jarange” and “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha,” gathered at Azad Maidan and surrounding areas to demand the quota. Protestors were seen chanting slogans and dancing on the roads in a show of unity and determination.

Jarange launched his hunger strike on Friday morning, drawing tens of thousands of supporters from across Maharashtra to south Mumbai. Despite heavy rains, traffic snarls, and civic disruptions, the crowd remained resolute. Protestors set up makeshift camps on footpaths and streets, cooking and sleeping in the open, determined to stand by Jarange until their demands are met.

Jarange’s agitation is the inclusion of the Maratha community in the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category. He has repeatedly emphasised that Marathas should be recognised as Kunbis, a classification that would grant them access to government reservations in education and employment.

The large-scale protest has caused major disruptions in Mumbai on Friday as well as Saturday. Traffic was slow in areas around CSMT, Fort, Nariman Point, and Marine Lines, with many bus routes being diverted. Local train stations were overcrowded, making it difficult for office-goers and students to commute.