 Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected
According to police officials, based on the cut that separated the head from the torso, they suspect it to be a case of murder. A search operation has been launched for the remaining body and other leads. Around 11:30 AM, locals reported spotting the head in the sludge of the creek.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected

A severed head of an unidentified woman, aged between 25 and 30 years, was found at the edge of a creek in the Eidgah area of Bhiwandi on Saturday morning. Police said they received information about the discovery and promptly rushed to the spot, alerting the fire department, an ambulance, and a forensic team.

Murder Angle Suspected

article-image

Police Statement

Ashok Ratnaparkhi, Senior Inspector of Bhoiwada Police Station, said, “We were alerted by locals and the severed head has been sent to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi for medical examination. Preliminary probe shows that it is a murder case after discovering that the head was separated from the body. So far, we have registered a murder charge against an unknown person. Further investigation is underway.”

Identity Still Unknown

The woman’s identity remains unknown, police confirmed. Teams have started searching along the creek banks and nearby areas for the rest of the body, body parts, or any other clues. Another team is scanning missing person reports across police stations to establish her identity.

