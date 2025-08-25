 Thane News: Bhiwandi Roads Claim More Lives As Series Of Accidents Highlight Dangers Of Poor Infrastructure
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Bhiwandi Roads Claim More Lives As Series Of Accidents Highlight Dangers Of Poor Infrastructure

Thane News: Bhiwandi Roads Claim More Lives As Series Of Accidents Highlight Dangers Of Poor Infrastructure

The driver, 22-year-old Vikas Soni, hit her from behind, causing her to fall and sustain fatal injuries. Passersby alerted the police and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
A representative picture of poor roads in Bhiwandi | File

The poor condition of Bhiwandi’s roads and chaotic traffic continues to make commuting dangerous, often resulting in accidents and fatalities. In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a recklessly speeding car in Bhiwandi.

The deceased, identified as Janabai Harishchand Kesharwani, a resident of Rawji Nagar on Kalyan Road, Bhiwandi, was hit near Ansari Hotel around 6:00 PM on Saturday while on her way to buy milk. The driver, 22-year-old Vikas Soni, hit her from behind, causing her to fall and sustain fatal injuries. Passersby alerted the police and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Biker Injured in Hit-and-Run

In another incident, a 39-year-old biker was injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Kongaon area of Bhiwandi on August 21. The victim, Sandeep Pawar, a Kalyan resident and employee of a private company in Bhiwandi, was struck from behind near Kon Creek on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road at around 6:00 PM.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MHADA Extends Deadline For Commercial Premises E-Auction To September 8
Mumbai News: MHADA Extends Deadline For Commercial Premises E-Auction To September 8
Dentsu Lays Off 3,400 Employees Globally Amid Cost-Cutting Drive
Dentsu Lays Off 3,400 Employees Globally Amid Cost-Cutting Drive
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year

The impact caused him to skid and fall under the wheels of a passing KDMC bus. Bus driver Rajendra Shelke immediately stopped the vehicle, and Pawar was rushed to Rukhmani Bai Hospital in Kalyan before being shifted to AIMS Hospital in Dombivli. He is currently being treated for fractures in his wrist, shoulder, and internal injuries. Police registered an FIR against the unknown driver on August 23 under relevant sections of the BNS.

Fatalities Linked to Potholes

This marks the second pothole-related fatality in Bhiwandi within a month. On July 30, villagers blocked the Bhiwandi-Wada Road for nearly an hour after a 17-year-old boy died during treatment following a motorcycle accident caused by a pothole.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy And Insulin Consignments Stolen From Bhiwandi Hub; Experts Warn...
article-image

On August 23, Dr. Naseem Ansari, a 58-year-old doctor, lost his life after his two-wheeler skidded on a pothole-ridden uneven road caused by a gap between the road and paver blocks. He was crushed under the rear wheel of a truck.

Delivery Executive Killed

In yet another tragedy, a 43-year-old delivery executive, Vishwanath Thoke, died on Thursday night after being hit by a speeding car near Mankoli Bridge in Bhiwandi. Thoke, a resident of Dombivli, was en route to deliver food items when he was struck from behind at around 10:30 PM.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MHADA Extends Deadline For Commercial Premises E-Auction To September 8

Mumbai News: MHADA Extends Deadline For Commercial Premises E-Auction To September 8

Ganeshotsav 2025: First Look Of Mumbaicha Raja Unveiled With Stunning Rameshwaram Temple Theme |...

Ganeshotsav 2025: First Look Of Mumbaicha Raja Unveiled With Stunning Rameshwaram Temple Theme |...

Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Launches Special Aarti Collection Booklet With Eco-Friendly...

Navi Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Launches Special Aarti Collection Booklet With Eco-Friendly...

Who is Alok Aradhe? Bombay High Court Chief Justice Recommended For Supreme Court

Who is Alok Aradhe? Bombay High Court Chief Justice Recommended For Supreme Court

Thane News: Bhiwandi Roads Claim More Lives As Series Of Accidents Highlight Dangers Of Poor...

Thane News: Bhiwandi Roads Claim More Lives As Series Of Accidents Highlight Dangers Of Poor...