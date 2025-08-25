Thane News: Bhiwandi Roads Claim More Lives As Series Of Accidents Highlight Dangers Of Poor Infrastructure

A representative picture of poor roads in Bhiwandi | File

The poor condition of Bhiwandi’s roads and chaotic traffic continues to make commuting dangerous, often resulting in accidents and fatalities. In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a recklessly speeding car in Bhiwandi.

The deceased, identified as Janabai Harishchand Kesharwani, a resident of Rawji Nagar on Kalyan Road, Bhiwandi, was hit near Ansari Hotel around 6:00 PM on Saturday while on her way to buy milk. The driver, 22-year-old Vikas Soni, hit her from behind, causing her to fall and sustain fatal injuries. Passersby alerted the police and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Biker Injured in Hit-and-Run

In another incident, a 39-year-old biker was injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Kongaon area of Bhiwandi on August 21. The victim, Sandeep Pawar, a Kalyan resident and employee of a private company in Bhiwandi, was struck from behind near Kon Creek on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road at around 6:00 PM.

The impact caused him to skid and fall under the wheels of a passing KDMC bus. Bus driver Rajendra Shelke immediately stopped the vehicle, and Pawar was rushed to Rukhmani Bai Hospital in Kalyan before being shifted to AIMS Hospital in Dombivli. He is currently being treated for fractures in his wrist, shoulder, and internal injuries. Police registered an FIR against the unknown driver on August 23 under relevant sections of the BNS.

Fatalities Linked to Potholes

This marks the second pothole-related fatality in Bhiwandi within a month. On July 30, villagers blocked the Bhiwandi-Wada Road for nearly an hour after a 17-year-old boy died during treatment following a motorcycle accident caused by a pothole.

On August 23, Dr. Naseem Ansari, a 58-year-old doctor, lost his life after his two-wheeler skidded on a pothole-ridden uneven road caused by a gap between the road and paver blocks. He was crushed under the rear wheel of a truck.

Delivery Executive Killed

In yet another tragedy, a 43-year-old delivery executive, Vishwanath Thoke, died on Thursday night after being hit by a speeding car near Mankoli Bridge in Bhiwandi. Thoke, a resident of Dombivli, was en route to deliver food items when he was struck from behind at around 10:30 PM.