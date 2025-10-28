 Thane Shocker! 8-Foot Python Found In Drain Near Savarkar Nagar, Safely Rescued - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Shocker! 8-Foot Python Found In Drain Near Savarkar Nagar, Safely Rescued - Video

Thane Shocker! 8-Foot Python Found In Drain Near Savarkar Nagar, Safely Rescued - Video

Residents of Savarkar Nagar in Thane were left alarmed on Tuesday morning after spotting a massive 8-foot python in a roadside drain near a local college.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Thane News: 8-Foot Python Found In Drain Near College, Safely Rescued |

Thane, October 28: Residents of Savarkar Nagar in Thane were left alarmed on Tuesday morning after spotting a massive 8-foot python in a roadside drain near a local college. The sighting caused panic in the area as passersby gathered to confirm the unusual discovery.

Quick Response from Disaster Management Team

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) disaster management cell received a distress call around 11:32 am from a local resident of Maratha Galli. Acting swiftly, a disaster management staff member, a firefighter, and a pickup vehicle were dispatched to the location. Members of the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) from Konkani Pada also joined the rescue operation.

Smooth Coordination Between TMC and Wildlife Team

FPJ Shorts
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More
Take A Look At Shreyas Iyer's Net Worth, Salary, Endorsement Deals, And Much More
Mystery Sparks As Abandoned Ukrainian Dogs Near Nuclear Power Plant Turn Bright Blue; Visuals Inside
Mystery Sparks As Abandoned Ukrainian Dogs Near Nuclear Power Plant Turn Bright Blue; Visuals Inside

Upon arrival, the joint team located the python inside the roadside drain. Despite the size of the reptile, the rescue team handled the situation with care and ensured the safety of both the animal and onlookers.

Read Also
Thane Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Friend Sets Her On Fire In Kapurbawdi; Suffered 80% Burns
article-image

Python Handed Over for Rehabilitation

After being safely extracted, the python was handed over to the Wildlife Welfare Association for medical observation and rehabilitation. According to TMC disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, the rescue was completed without any injuries or harm.

This incident has once again highlighted the growing instances of wild animals straying into urban areas of Thane and Mumbai. Experts attribute such occurrences to shrinking natural habitats and encroachment near forest zones.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC

Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Across SoBo, Power Cut At Fort; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Across SoBo, Power Cut At Fort; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From...

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From...

Kalyan: Two Children Drown In Ulhas River During Chhath Puja, Search Operations Underway

Kalyan: Two Children Drown In Ulhas River During Chhath Puja, Search Operations Underway

Who Was Gangaram Gavankar? Late Veteran Playwright Who Gave Voice To Malvani Language

Who Was Gangaram Gavankar? Late Veteran Playwright Who Gave Voice To Malvani Language