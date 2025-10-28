Thane Shocker! 8-Foot Python Found In Drain Near Savarkar Nagar, Safely Rescued - Video

Thane News: 8-Foot Python Found In Drain Near College, Safely Rescued |

Thane, October 28: Residents of Savarkar Nagar in Thane were left alarmed on Tuesday morning after spotting a massive 8-foot python in a roadside drain near a local college. The sighting caused panic in the area as passersby gathered to confirm the unusual discovery.

Quick Response from Disaster Management Team

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) disaster management cell received a distress call around 11:32 am from a local resident of Maratha Galli. Acting swiftly, a disaster management staff member, a firefighter, and a pickup vehicle were dispatched to the location. Members of the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) from Konkani Pada also joined the rescue operation.

Smooth Coordination Between TMC and Wildlife Team

Upon arrival, the joint team located the python inside the roadside drain. Despite the size of the reptile, the rescue team handled the situation with care and ensured the safety of both the animal and onlookers.

Python Handed Over for Rehabilitation

After being safely extracted, the python was handed over to the Wildlife Welfare Association for medical observation and rehabilitation. According to TMC disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, the rescue was completed without any injuries or harm.

This incident has once again highlighted the growing instances of wild animals straying into urban areas of Thane and Mumbai. Experts attribute such occurrences to shrinking natural habitats and encroachment near forest zones.