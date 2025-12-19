 Leopard Triggers Panic After Entering Densely Populated Bhayandar East Area, Injures Six Residents Before Being Trapped; Video
Leopard Triggers Panic After Entering Densely Populated Bhayandar East Area, Injures Six Residents Before Being Trapped; Video

The leopard is currently trapped inside the Parijat Building in the vicinity. The Municipal Fire Brigade, along with local residents, has managed to confine the animal within the premises. It is reported that the leopard entered a flat in the building and injured a young girl. Fire brigade personnel successfully rescued the girl from the apartment.

Kirti Kesarkar
Updated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
A leopard was sighted this morning in the Talav Road area of Bhayandar East, sparking widespread panic as the predator entered a densely populated residential locality. | X @fpjindia

Bhayandar: A leopard was sighted this morning in the Talav Road area of Bhayandar East, sparking widespread panic as the predator entered a densely populated residential locality. According to reports, the leopard has injured six people so far.

Leopard Enters Residential Locality, Attacks Residents

The leopard is currently trapped inside the Parijat Building in the vicinity. The Municipal Fire Brigade, along with local residents, has managed to confine the animal within the premises. It is reported that the leopard entered a flat in the building and injured a young girl. Fire brigade personnel successfully rescued the girl from the apartment.

As soon as the leopard was spotted, the fire brigade was alerted and rushed to the spot. An atmosphere of fear prevails among the residents as authorities await the arrival of forest department officials to safely tranquilize and relocate the animal.

