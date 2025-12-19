Thane: Massive Fire At Blue Roof Club On Ghodbunder Road, No Injuries Reported

Couple Set Ablaze Inside Agricultural Field Allegedly Over Family Feud In Jaipur | Representative Photo

A massive fire broke out at the Blue Roof Club on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Thursday night, December 18, around 10.30 pm, triggering panic among locals in the busy stretch. Initial information suggests that fireworks may have sparked the blaze, though officials have said the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

The Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management team and the fire department responded swiftly after receiving the emergency call. Multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot as flames and thick smoke engulfed parts of the club premises.

According to officials, the fire was brought under control within approximately half an hour, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures in the densely populated area.

Officials Confirm No Casualties

Speaking to the media at the site, Yasteen Tadvi, Disaster Management Officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation, said the scale of the fire was significant, but timely intervention helped avert a major disaster.

“We cannot specify the exact reason for the fire at this stage, but it was massive. As soon as the Disaster Management team received the call, the fire department immediately dispatched fire brigades to the location. After considerable effort, the fire was brought under control. There have been no casualties or injuries,” Tadvi said.

Fire officials continued cooling operations late into the night to ensure there was no risk of reignition. Police personnel were also deployed to manage the crowd and regulate traffic movement along Ghodbunder Road during the firefighting operation.

Similar Incident Disrupts Traffic at Marine Drive

In a separate incident earlier this week, a fire was reported near the Coastal Road project at Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Wednesday, December 17. Preliminary information indicated that a cable running along the seafront caught fire, resulting in thick smoke in the area.

The smoke entered parts of the Coastal Road tunnel, leading to temporary traffic disruptions. As a precautionary measure, vehicular movement towards North Mumbai was briefly halted.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and successfully brought the fire under control. Personnel from the Marine Drive Police Station remained at the site to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported in either incident, and investigations are underway to determine the exact causes.