 Mumbai News: Two Injured In Gas Cylinder Fire At MHADA Colony In Chembur, Senior Citizen Suffers Burn Injuries
The incident occurred at around 8.15 am on Thursday in Room No. 113, located on the first floor of a ground-plus-eight-storey building at Mahul Gaon in Chembur. According to fire officials, the fire was confined to the LPG cylinder, regulator and gas supply pipe inside the room. The blaze was extinguished immediately, and the two family members were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Two people were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire in a house at a MHADA colony in Chembur on Thursday morning. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two people were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire in a house at a MHADA colony in Chembur on Thursday morning. While one person suffered minor injuries, a senior citizen sustained 8% burn injuries and is being treated at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

Fire Reported in First-Floor Flat at Mahul Gaon

According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, Kabrej Khan (41) sustained minor injuries, while Mukhtar Ahmad Khan (70) suffered 7–8% burn injuries. Both have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, where their condition has been reported as stable. Meanwhile, this is the second incident of a gas cylinder fire reported in the last two days. On Tuesday afternoon, two people sustained burn injuries following a gas cylinder blast in a chawl at Mankhurd.

