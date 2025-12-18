Soaring Cardiac Treatment Costs In Mumbai Push Life-Saving Heart Care Out Of Reach For Middle-Class Families

The episode underscores how the high and unpredictable cost of cardiac treatment in Mumbai often makes continued care impossible for ordinary families, even during life-threatening emergencies. | Photo: Pinterest

Mumbai: When 52-year-old Ramesh Patil (name changed), a taxi driver from the city’s eastern suburbs, collapsed with severe chest pain, his family rushed him to a nearby private hospital, hoping timely treatment would save his life. Doctors advised an urgent angioplasty, estimating the cost at around Rs 2.5 lakh. With limited savings and a modest health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, the family agreed.

Hospital Bill Escalates Beyond Insurance Coverage Within Two Days

However, within 48 hours, the bill escalated to over Rs 4.2 lakh due to ICU charges, additional investigations, medicines, and the use of an imported stent that was not fully covered by insurance. Unable to arrange the remaining amount, the family was forced to discontinue treatment at the private hospital and shift Ramesh to a government facility. The delay worsened his condition, leaving him with permanent heart damage.

The episode underscores how the high and unpredictable cost of cardiac treatment in Mumbai often makes continued care impossible for ordinary families, even during life-threatening emergencies.

The rising cost of heart surgeries has emerged as a serious barrier for thousands of patients, pushing lifesaving treatment beyond the reach of many. Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that the use of complex procedures, advanced technology, specialised equipment, and highly trained medical teams significantly drives up costs.

Lifestyle Diseases and Ageing Population Add to Financial Burden

With cardiovascular diseases increasing due to changing lifestyles, stress, unhealthy diets, and an ageing population, the financial burden of treatment continues to grow—particularly in private hospitals across the eastern and western suburbs, South Mumbai, and central parts of the city.

Heart attacks remain one of the leading causes of death in Mumbai. According to the latest civic health data, the city recorded over 10,000 heart attack-related deaths in 2023—roughly one death every 55 minutes. In recent years, cardiovascular diseases have consistently accounted for an estimated 10–12 per cent of all registered deaths annually. Health officials attribute the high mortality to lifestyle-related risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, stress, poor diet, and delayed medical attention.

For middle-class families, a sudden heart-related diagnosis can wipe out years of savings. In private hospitals, angioplasty with stent placement costs between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh, bypass surgery (CABG) ranges from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, and valve replacement surgeries can cost Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. More complex procedures, including multiple bypasses or congenital heart repairs, may exceed Rs 10 lakh, while pacemaker implantation can cost between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Longer Surgeries and Resource Use Inflate Bills

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, said complicated surgeries such as bypass or valve replacement involve longer operating times and greater resource use, which pushes up costs.

Patients also allege that hospital bills often increase sharply during treatment. Initial package estimates frequently rise due to extended ICU stays, additional investigations, imported devices, specialist consultations, and prolonged hospitalisation. Families are often informed of these added charges only at the time of discharge, leaving them with little choice but to pay.

Even insured patients face challenges. Many health insurance policies cap coverage for cardiac procedures, while actual costs often exceed these limits. “Patients should ask questions—why a procedure is needed, what alternatives exist, and what the total cost will be. Understanding insurance coverage and possible out-of-pocket expenses helps families plan better,” said Dr Abhilash Mishra, Cardiologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital.

Dr Rahul Gupta, Director - Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital Parel said that not every patient requires surgery and each procedure is recommended only after careful evaluation. “While insurance may cover a large portion, some expenses such as consumables or room upgrades may not be included,” he said.

Limited Regulation on Cardiac Surgery Pricing

On the regulatory front, measures remain limited. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped prices of coronary stents, helping reduce angioplasty costs compared to earlier years. However, there is no uniform national cap on bypass surgery, valve replacement, pacemakers, or other complex cardiac procedures in private hospitals. Although schemes such as Ayushman Bharat offer subsidised packages in empanelled hospitals, many patients still turn to private facilities due to long waiting times and limited capacity in government hospitals.

Activists and public health experts stress the urgent need for stricter regulation, transparent billing, and broader price caps to ensure cardiac care is affordable and accessible.

The rising cost of heart surgeries is no longer just a financial issue—it is increasingly a question of equity and access. In a city where heart disease affects people across age groups and income levels, the question remains: should access to lifesaving treatment depend on one’s ability to pay? Without stronger policy intervention and oversight, affordable cardiac care may remain out of reach for Mumbai’s common people.

Experts also stress that prevention remains the most effective and affordable way to tackle the growing burden of heart disease. “The best way to fight heart disease is prevention. Eating healthy, exercising regularly, managing stress, avoiding smoking, and getting regular health check-ups can greatly reduce heart risks,” said Dr Mishra.

