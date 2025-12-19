Tradition Meets Ambition: Fadnavis Shares Maharashtra’s Growth Roadmap At WHEF 2025

At WHEF 2025, CM Devendra Fadnavis outlined Maharashtra’s vision of growth rooted in innovation, self-reliance and cultural values. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday presented a clear and people-focused vision for the state’s economic future while speaking at the Annual World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) Conference 2025. Addressing business leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers, he said Maharashtra’s growth journey must balance modern innovation with India’s deep-rooted cultural values.

Growth with Indian Values

Fadnavis said true and lasting economic progress is possible only when development is linked with self-reliance, inclusion and social harmony. He stressed that India’s civilisational values-such as cooperation, trust and community welfare-should guide economic decision-making in today’s fast-changing world. According to him, culture and growth are not opposites but strengths that can move together.

Maharashtra’s USD 1-Trillion Dream

Highlighting Maharashtra’s key role in India’s economy, the chief minister said the state remains the country’s economic engine, making a major contribution to national GDP. He reiterated the government’s goal of turning Maharashtra into a USD 1-trillion economy by 2030. This, he said, will be achieved through stable policies, strong infrastructure, and support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mumbai as a Global Hub

Fadnavis underlined Mumbai’s importance as India’s financial capital and a fast-growing hub for startups, fintech and global services. He noted that investor confidence has improved due to reforms focused on ease of doing business, quicker project approvals and major investments in roads, ports, logistics and industrial corridors. He added that Maharashtra’s strength lies not just in growth numbers, but in its ability to adapt to global changes while protecting its social balance.

Inclusive and Youth-Led Development

The chief minister stressed that economic growth must reach all sections of society. He highlighted the need for skill development, use of technology and active participation of youth to shape the next phase of development. Platforms like WHEF, he said, help connect ideas with action by bringing together global networks and long-term thinking.

Looking Ahead

Delegates at the forum discussed opportunities across technology, manufacturing, agriculture and services. As the two-day conference continues, the focus remains on building businesses that are globally competitive yet socially responsible, with Maharashtra aiming to lead India’s inclusive growth story.