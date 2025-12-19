‘Dharma Guides Artha’: Shree Cement’s Bangur Announces ₹2,000-Crore Investment At WHEF 2025

File Image |

Mumbai: The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2025 opened at the Grand Hyatt with an atmosphere full of energy and ideas. The venue buzzed with conversations as policymakers, business leaders, startup founders and investors gathered under one roof. The theme -“Innovation, Self-Reliance, and Prosperity” - was not just displayed on banners; it shaped the discussions and mood of the day. There was a clear sense that India’s economic goals are being linked closely with its cultural and ethical roots.

Bangur’s Message: India Is Ready

A key highlight of the opening day was the address by Hari Mohan Bangur, Chairman Emeritus of Shree Cement. Bangur said India does not need to look outside for strength. According to him, the country already has the talent, resources and technology required to build a strong, globally competitive manufacturing base. His message was simple and confident: India is ready to lead.

₹2,000 Crore Commitment to Maharashtra

Bangur then turned words into action. He handed over a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, committing an investment of ₹2,000 crore in the state. The announcement drew loud applause from the audience. Many saw it as more than just a business decision-it was a strong show of faith in Maharashtra’s industrial policies and future growth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

‘Dharma Guides Artha’

Bangur stressed that business must be guided by values. Quoting “Dharma guides artha,” he said profit should come with responsibility. He spoke about Shree Cement’s focus on low-carbon technology, green cement and cleaner manufacturing processes. His remarks found strong support among participants, who welcomed the idea of growth that is ethical and sustainable.

Fadnavis Welcomes the Investment

Chief Minister Fadnavis called the investment a major win for Maharashtra. He said it would create jobs, strengthen infrastructure and help speed up the shift towards cleaner industries. Such investments, he added, prove that the state’s business-friendly and reform-focused policies are delivering results.

Wider Conversations on Growth with Values

The discussion widened as other industry leaders shared their views. Abhishek Lodha spoke about building modern cities that are also ethical and sustainable. N.R. Gupta highlighted the need for stronger supply chains and greater participation of MSMEs in India’s growth story.The handover of the Letter of Intent emerged as the standout moment of WHEF 2025’s opening day. Capturing the spirit of the forum, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such firm commitments are crucial to building Viksit Bharat, where lasting prosperity is anchored in the principles of dharma.