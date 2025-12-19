WHEF 2025: Mohan Yadav Courts Big Industry As Shree Cement Unveils ₹3,500 Cr Expansion Plan Across Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh

At WHEF 2025, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav positioned the state as a prime investment destination. |

Mumbai: The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2025 underlined its growing importance as a platform for investment commitments, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav making a strong pitch for the state while industry heavyweight Harimohan Bangur, Chairman of Shree Cement, unveiled major expansion plans across western and central India.

Addressing a packed hall of business leaders, investors and policymakers, Mohan Yadav presented Madhya Pradesh as a state ready to absorb large-scale industrial investment. He highlighted its strategic central location, improving road and rail connectivity, surplus power availability and an administration focused on faster approvals and policy stability.

“Our development model is rooted in values, sustainability and inclusive growth,” Yadav said, adding that Madhya Pradesh aims to become a preferred destination for manufacturing, infrastructure and employment-led investments.

The session gained momentum when Harimohan Bangur outlined Shree Cement’s expansion roadmap. Earlier during the forum, Bangur announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Maharashtra, reflecting the company’s confidence in rising demand driven by infrastructure, housing and urban development projects in the state.

Building on that announcement, Bangur later revealed a fresh investment of Rs 1,000–1,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh, drawing strong applause from the audience. The proposed investment will focus on expanding cement manufacturing capacity, reinforcing the state’s role in supplying building materials for India’s infrastructure push.

The dual announcements highlighted Shree Cement’s strategy of aligning capacity expansion with states offering policy clarity, logistical advantages and long-term growth visibility. Bangur noted that sustained government spending on roads, housing and urban infrastructure continues to support strong demand prospects for the cement sector.

Mohan Yadav described the investment as a significant endorsement of Madhya Pradesh’s economic direction. He said large industrial projects not only create direct employment but also catalyse growth across transport, logistics, MSMEs and local supply chains.

With its focus on self-reliance, entrepreneurship and sustainable prosperity, WHEF 2025 witnessed several discussions translating into tangible investment intent. The Shree Cement announcements emerged as one of the forum’s most concrete outcomes, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh’s rising stature on India’s investment map and showcasing Mohan Yadav’s push to convert dialogue into decisive economic action.