Maharashtra: 3 Workers Die In Road Accident In Kolhapur After Bike Collides With Truck | Representative Image

Maharashtra: In a tragic incident on Thursday night, three migrant workers lost their lives in a road accident along Wathar Road, near Talsande village, approximately 30 km from Kolhapur city. The workers, who were returning home to the Malkapur area near Karad, met with a fatal crash on a two-wheeler.

The deceased have been identified as Narendrakumar Yadav (25) from Bihar, Hemant Pahadi (26) from Chandrapada, Odisha, and Vinesh Kumar (27), also from Odisha. According to the police, the victims were riding a motorcycle in a tripling arrangement, and it is suspected that the vehicle was speeding at the time of the accident, as reported by TOI.

Preliminary investigations by the Wadgaon Police suggest that the bike may have collided with a truck or a tempo from behind, likely caused by a sudden braking action from the heavy vehicle.

Pramod Shinde, the inspector from Wadgaon police station, mentioned, The sudden application of the brakes likely caused the biker to lose control. Additionally, the victims were found along the driving lane, not opposite, and died from severe head injuries, according to the report.

Car Plunges Into 70-Foot Well in Jalna: 1 Dead, 4 Feared Drowned

In another tragic accident in Jalna district, central Maharashtra, a car plunged into a 70-foot-deep well, leaving one person dead and four others feared drowned. The incident occurred early Friday morning at Gadegavhan village, along the Bhokardan-Jafrabad road.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Stops Convoy After Noticing Biker Involved In Accident In Thane,...

According to officials, the speeding car was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Jafrabad when it first struck Bhagvan Bankar, a resident out on his morning walk, causing him serious injuries. After hitting Bankar, the vehicle lost control, veered off the road, and fell into the well, as reported by news agency PTI.

Dnyaneshwar Dakle, a resident of Hudco, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was found dead, and efforts are ongoing to locate Nirmal Dakle (also from Hudco), Padmabai Bhambre, Dnyaneshwar Bhambre (both from Grorai Gunja village, Phulambri tehsil), and the unidentified driver of the vehicle.

Teams from Hasnabad and Tembhurni police stations, along with fire brigade personnel and the district disaster management unit, are at the scene conducting a search operation.