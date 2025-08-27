Thane News: Heavy Vehicle Accident At Ghodbunder’s Gaimukh Ghat Injures Traffic Police Officer, Triggers Major Jam | Representational Image

Thane: A major accident involving heavy vehicles occurred on Wednesday morning in the Gaimukh Ghat area of Ghodbunder Road, resulting in injuries to a Thane Traffic Branch police officer. The injured officer is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The incident led to massive traffic congestion, with vehicle queues stretching from Ghodbunder Ghat to Fountain and Navghar.

According to Loksatta, the mishap took place when a container truck loaded with 23 tons of plastic bags from Vapi (Gujarat) was heading toward Nhavasheva port via Ghodbunder. As the vehicle approached the Gaimukh police post, the driver lost control. Simultaneously, another container truck carrying a 16-ton machine was coming from Mumbai toward Gujarat and was struck by the first vehicle.

Naik Tadvi, a traffic police officer on duty at Ghodbunder Ghat, was standing nearby when he was hit during the collision. He sustained serious injuries to his head and leg. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Ghodbunder, where he received five stitches on his left leg and three on his head.

Following the accident, teams from the Thane Traffic Police, the Disaster Management Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation, and the fire brigade rushed to the scene. A significant amount of oil had spilled onto the road, creating further hazard. Disaster management and fire brigade personnel used jet pipes to wash away the oil and prevent any additional incidents, as reported.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam that extended to several key points, including Ghodbunder Ghat, Fountain, and Navghar, causing inconvenience to commuters during peak hours.

The accident has once again brought attention to the growing issue of heavy vehicle traffic in Thane. Residents have been continuously facing inconvenience due to daily traffic snarls, especially along the Ghodbunder stretch.