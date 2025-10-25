Maharashtra Shocker: Wife Leaves For Parents’ Home Mid-Argument; Husband Slits 2-Year-Old Twin Daughters’ Throats In Buldana

Ai-generated image | Grok

Buldana: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Buldana. A man had a heated argument with his wife. As soon as the woman left for her parents' house during the argument, the man took his two-year-old twin daughters to a forested area, slit their throats, and then walked up to a police station to confess to the crime, according to NDTV.

The accused man has been identified as Rahul Chavan, a resident of Washim district. Chavan was traveling with his wife and two daughters when an argument broke out between the couple.

During the argument, his wife reportedly decided to leave for her parents' home, while Chavan continued the journey alone with his daughters.

Chavan took the twin children into a forested area and killed them by slitting their throats.

After the incident, Chavan drove directly to the Washim police station, where he confessed to the murder. Following his confession, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the girls.

Police said that the preliminary probe suggests the bodies were partially burnt, raising suspicion that Chavan may have attempted to destroy evidence by setting the dead bodies on fire after the murders.

However, police officials have not yet confirmed this angle of the probe. A forensic examination and post-mortem are being carried out to determine the exact cause of death and whether the girls were burnt the murder.