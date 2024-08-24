Central Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating Indian Art & Heritage

On August 23, 2024, Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, inaugurated two new sculptures at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as part of Central Railway's initiative to promote and preserve Indian art.

About The Sculptures Created By Artist Sonali Iyengar

The sculptures, created by Indian artist Sonali Iyengar, feature Lord Ganpati and Lord Hanuman. Lord Ganpati is depicted as "The Essence of Mumbai," while Lord Hanuman represents "The Symbol of Timelessness." These works emerged from a competition organized by Central Railway aimed at encouraging artistic expression.

During the unveiling, Yadav praised the initiative, stating, “This is an excellent effort, and Central Railway will seek additional opportunities to promote Indian art and culture. We hope to provide similar platforms for artists at other historic sites across the country.”

Iyengar's sculptures embody longevity and realism, with a blend of modern and traditional elements reflecting the vibrant spirit of Mumbai. The intricate creation process, including mud sculpting, wax polishing, and painting, was completed in just one month.

This project marks a significant contribution to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of CSMT, integrating contemporary art into the building’s historic legacy. Central Railway looks forward to future projects that support and celebrate Indian artists.

The event was attended by Principal Heads of Departments and Senior Officers of Central Railway.