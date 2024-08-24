 Central Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating Indian Art & Heritage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating Indian Art & Heritage

Central Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating Indian Art & Heritage

The sculptures, created by Indian artist Sonali Iyengar, feature Lord Ganpati and Lord Hanuman. Lord Ganpati is depicted as "The Essence of Mumbai," while Lord Hanuman represents "The Symbol of Timelessness."

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

On August 23, 2024,  Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, inaugurated two new sculptures at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as part of Central Railway's initiative to promote and preserve Indian art.

About The Sculptures Created By Artist Sonali Iyengar

The sculptures, created by Indian artist Sonali Iyengar, feature Lord Ganpati and Lord Hanuman. Lord Ganpati is depicted as "The Essence of Mumbai," while Lord Hanuman represents "The Symbol of Timelessness." These works emerged from a competition organized by Central Railway aimed at encouraging artistic expression.

During the unveiling, Yadav praised the initiative, stating, “This is an excellent effort, and Central Railway will seek additional opportunities to promote Indian art and culture. We hope to provide similar platforms for artists at other historic sites across the country.”

FPJ Shorts
Ravi Teja Gets Discharged From Hospital After 'Successful' Surgery For Muscle Tear, Shares Health Update
Ravi Teja Gets Discharged From Hospital After 'Successful' Surgery For Muscle Tear, Shares Health Update
People Can Now Ignore Their Boss Post Work; New Law In This Country Allows Employees To Do This
People Can Now Ignore Their Boss Post Work; New Law In This Country Allows Employees To Do This
'I Wish They Didn't Have A Monopoly': Harsha Bhogle Slams IndiGo For Mishandling Elderly Couple's Seats
'I Wish They Didn't Have A Monopoly': Harsha Bhogle Slams IndiGo For Mishandling Elderly Couple's Seats
NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date
NEET PG 2024: Individual Scorecards To Be Released On THIS Date

Iyengar's sculptures embody longevity and realism, with a blend of modern and traditional elements reflecting the vibrant spirit of Mumbai. The intricate creation process, including mud sculpting, wax polishing, and painting, was completed in just one month.

Read Also
World Vada Pav Day 2024: Mumbaikars Take Selfies While Savouring Their Favorite Street Food At CSMT,...
article-image

This project marks a significant contribution to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of CSMT, integrating contemporary art into the building’s historic legacy. Central Railway looks forward to future projects that support and celebrate Indian artists.

The event was attended by Principal Heads of Departments and Senior Officers of Central Railway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating...

Central Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating...

Western Railway Collects Rs 2 lakh In Single Day From Ticketless Passengers In AC Local Trains

Western Railway Collects Rs 2 lakh In Single Day From Ticketless Passengers In AC Local Trains

Mumbai: Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block For Maintenance On August 25; Extends Trips Of...

Mumbai: Western Railway Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block For Maintenance On August 25; Extends Trips Of...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Maintenance Works On Suburban Sections On August...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Maintenance Works On Suburban Sections On August...

Lakes Supplying Water To Mumbai Crosses 95% Storage Level Amid Rainfall

Lakes Supplying Water To Mumbai Crosses 95% Storage Level Amid Rainfall