World Vada Pav Day 2024: Mumbaikars Take Selfies While Savouring Their Favorite Street Food At CSMT, Mumbai

By: Rahul M | August 23, 2024
World Vada Pav Day is annually observed on August 23 to honour Mumbaikars staple street food
Canva
Vada Pav is more than just street food for the locals in Mumbai. They can savour this iconic food anytime in the day
All images from Vijay Gohil
World Vada Pav Day was extra special for the people in the city as it gave them an excuse to indulge in the mouth watering fried dish paired with a bun (pav)
Unlike other days, the Mumbaikars grabbed their go-to food but didn't miss the chance to click a picture to mark the significance of this particular occasion
They celebrated Vada Pav Day by snapping good photos of the dish from every angle possible
It's a meal that keeps many people going in Bombay's hustling and bustling life
Just like the others, you can celebrate Vada Day by eating at your favorite street joints in Mumbai. Happy Vada Pav Day!
Thanks For Reading!