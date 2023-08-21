World Vada Pav Day: 8 Places To Try The Famous Street Food In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
World Vada Pav Day is celebrated on August 23 to celebrate this iconic dish from Maharashtra. Here are the 8 places in Mumbai where you must try the famous Vada Pav. Ashok Vada Pav, Prabhadevi: A man called Ashok Vaidya used to sell Vada and Poha, opposite a stall that sold Omelette Pav outside Dadar Station in the 1960s. He realised the love of pav among foodies and thought of stuffing Vada in the Pav, along with some chutney to add flavour. This was how Vada Pav was born
Aram Vada Pav, Opposite CST Station is one of the oldest vada pav stalls in Mumbai. They serve delicious Crispy Vada Pav, Cheese Vada Pav and Butter Cheese Grill Vada Pav
Gajanan Vada Pav at multiple outlets in Mumbai serves delicious vada pavs with a tasty special chutney
Graduate Vada Pav at Byculla (E) always attracts a large number of customers due to its scrumptious vada pavs
Anand Stall at Vile Parle (W) serves mouthwatering cheese vada pavs
Vidarbha Vada Pav at Vile Parle (E) is the perfect place to satisfy your hunger for good vada pavs
Parleshwar Vadapav Samrat at Vile Parle (E): Their vadas have a unique coconut flavouring and you won't be satisfied with just one
Pipasa Vada Pav at Borivali (W) is famous for super delicious vada pavs, samosa and other snacks
