World Vada Pav Day: 8 Places To Try The Famous Street Food In Mumbai

World Vada Pav Day is celebrated on August 23 to celebrate this iconic dish from Maharashtra. Here are the 8 places in Mumbai where you must try the famous Vada Pav. Ashok Vada Pav, Prabhadevi: A man called Ashok Vaidya used to sell Vada and Poha, opposite a stall that sold Omelette Pav outside Dadar Station in the 1960s. He realised the love of pav among foodies and thought of stuffing Vada in the Pav, along with some chutney to add flavour. This was how Vada Pav was born