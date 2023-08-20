Bombay Sandwich Among 10 Worst-Rated Indian Street Foods; Check No. 1

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Tasteatlas, a food guide has released a list of the 10 worst-rated street foods in India. Bonda is a Southern India snack made with a spicy mashed potato filling that is dipped in gram flour batter, and then fried. It is served with tomato sauce and green chutney. It ranks No. 10 on the list of worst-rated Indian street foods.
Gobi Paratha: Parathas form the most part of the meals during any meal- whether breakfast, lunch or dinner in the North. Despite that Gobi paratha is ranked at No. 9 in the list.
Papri Chaat, a chaat variety is a common street food and a mouthwatering treat which surprisingly is ranked at No. 8.
Sabudana Vada, crispy Indian fritters are made using soaked tapioca pearls (sabudana), mashed potatoes, roasted and crushed peanuts, and a variety of spices. They are mostly preferred during fasting periods like Navratri and Shravan month. Not many people are fans of Sabudana, and it ranks at No. 7 in the worst Indian street food.
Dahi Vada originated from North India is mostly preferred during summer months. It is also served during festive occasions and weddings. It ranks No. 6 in the list after Egg Bhurji at No. 5.
Bombay Sandwich originated from Mumbai and is a popular street food that ranks No. 4 in the list of the worst Indian street food.
Dabeli originated from Kutch in Gujarat. Dabeli is toasted pav buns which is filled with mashed potatoes, spices which is topped with roasted peanuts and pomegranate seeds. It ranks 3rd in this list after Sev at No. 2.
Dahi Puri is ranked at No.1 and thus, tops the list of worst-rated Indian street foods. The chaat variety is prepared using puri which is filled with dahi, spices, chopped onions, chutneys, and topped with sev and coriander.
