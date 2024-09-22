 MP: Transformer Explosion In Gwalior Affects Over Two Dozen Houses; 3 Members Of Same Family Critical
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
MP: Transformer Explosion In Gwalior Affects Over Two Dozen Houses; 3 Members Of Same Family Critical | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a transformer explosion in Gwalior led to electric currents running through almost 25 houses on Saturday. The three members of the same family were badly burnt while the electrical equipment of many houses got damaged.  

The victims were identified as Rajendra Rathod, wife Gayatri Devi, and mother Pushpa Devi, resident of Koteshwar Colony in Gwalior.

According to information, due to the high tension line wire falling on the power transformer in Koteshwar Colony of Gwalior on Saturday, there was an explosion in the transformer and the current spread to more than two dozen houses.  

Suddenly a strong current spread in the house of Rajendra Rathod, who lives near the transformer, and his mother Pushpa Devi and wife Gayatri Devi got burnt due to electric shock. When he tried to save them, he got a strong shock too. 

Meanwhile, the electrical equipment like television, refrigerator etc. of many houses also got damaged creating panic in the entire locality. 

The three people who got burnt due to electric current were immediately taken to the burnt center of Jaya Rog Hospital and admitted in critical the condition. 

Fear among residents
However, they are  currently said to be out of danger. After this incident, there is an atmosphere of fear in the entire area. 

