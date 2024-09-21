Bhopal: 5-Year-Old Molested In School Van | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The storm raised by rape of a 3-year-old kindergarten student inside a washroom in the Kamla Nagar area of the city has still not died down when another report of a 5-year- old girl being molested inside a school van has come to fore.

According to police, the molestation was allegedly done by an unidentified man inside her school van in the Aishbag area of the city. The incident was reported to the police by the girl’s kin on Saturday. The police, meanwhile, said that the incident has still not been confirmed, and added that the girl’s kin have approached the police in a state of confusion, and a probe is underway.

According to Aishbag police, it has been learnt that the school van driver used to park his vehicle near a shop in Aishbag, and escort the other school kids to their houses. The girl, as per police, told her kin on Saturday that during the period, an unidentified man often arrives and touches her at wrong places.

When her kin learnt about the incident, they approached the police. The police sifted through the CCTV camera footages of the area, where the driver used to park his vehicle. The police said they did not find any such occurrence there.

Girl changed statements after being questioned: DCP (Zone-1)

Zone-1 DCP, Priyanka Shukla told Free Press that when the police calmly tried to counsel the girl and enquire about the incident, she changed her statements and said that herb parents seldom used to interact or play with her, owing to which she cooked up the story and narrated it to them. Shukla added that on Sunday, the girl shall be presented before the Child welfare committee, who shall counsel her and delve deeper into the details of the alleged incident.

Won’t let the case fade away until truth surfaces: Girl’s father

When Free Press talked to the father of the girl, he said that he and his family are waiting for the police to complete their probe, and would not let the case fade away until the entire truth surfaces.