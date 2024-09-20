 Bhopal Police Launches 'Safe-Unsafe Touch' Campaign After 3-Year-Old Girl Was Raped By Her School Teacher
The program aims to educate kids about identifying good touch and bad touch amid the rise in cases of sexual abuse against children.

Friday, September 20, 2024
article-image
Representative Photo | Pexel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a KG student was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Bhopal's Radcliffe school, the police headquarters launched a program ‘Safe Touch—Unsafe Touch Awareness’, here on Friday.

The program aims to educate kids about identifying good touch and bad touch amid the rise in cases of sexual abuse against children.

All the district units have been asked to display the posters at prominent places across the capital, like petrol pumps, department offices, police stations, coffee houses, super bazaars, welfare centres, bus stands, railway stations, schools, colleges, coaching centres, and more.

It is also asked to be shared on the social media platforms so that people and children will become aware of the touches.

Till July 2024, around 11,941 cases of POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) have been reported in the state of Madhya Pradesh. And more than 2700 cases of rape and gang-rape were reported in the state in the same period.

Bhopal Horror!

Notably, two days ago, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in city's Radcliffe School. Parents of the students and several Hindu outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Karni staged massive protests, following which the district administration sealed the school. Accused teacher Qasim Rehman has been arrested.

