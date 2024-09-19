MP Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Elopes With Lover, Later Sends Him Wedding Pics With BF On Facebook

MP: Wife eloped with lover in Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-married woman allegedly stole Rs 4 lakh jewellery and eloped with her lover in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The woman got married barely two months ago and lived only 17 days with her husband.

The case dates back to February. It's on Wednesday when the accused woman sent her husband wedding pictures with her boyfriend, saying they got married before she tied the knot to him, the victim approached the police station and lodged a complaint.

The victim has been identified as Gol Santosh Prajapati, a resident of Janakpuri Hills.

According to information, Santosh married his wife, Anjali Prajapati, in Jain Dharamshala, Gwalior. A few days later, the woman's family bid her farewell, and she went with her husband. Two days later, Santosh left for outstation work. When he returned after two weeks, he did not find his wife. Upon asking, he was informed by his family members that she went to her maternal home and will return soon.

Woman was married to boyfriend!

When she didn’t return, he developed a suspicion and later realised that jewellery worth ₹4 lakhs and ₹25,000 cash were missing from the almirah. He then got a call from his mother-in-law that her daughter had been eloped with her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Anjali sent her previous marriage photos to Santosh via Facebook Messenger and revealed that she got married to her lover three months prior to their marriage in Aarya Samaj Mandir.

Angry, Santosh went to Janakganj the police station and lodged a complaint. However, he claimed that police have not started the investigation on his case.

Santosh also informed the police that he had been gifted a gold ring, silver anklets, gold earrings, titan watch and cash ₹11,000 during the marriage ceremonies.