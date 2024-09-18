 MP Shocker! 6 Brothers Execute Theft At Hanuman Temple In Madhya Pradesh’s Guna; Hide 10 Kg Silver Stolen In A Pit
In the morning, the police constables got to know that 7 brothers of the same family had run away.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A group of 6 brothers broke open a Hanuman Mandir in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna and stole 10 kg silver jewellery. The incident was reported at Hanuman Tekri Temple on the intervening night of  24-25 August. After a thorough search, the police arrested 3 miscreants. 

The three accused were identified as Babulal, Shankar, and Mohit Sohni. The police have also seized 10 kg of silver jewellery. 

According to information, when the priest reached the Hanuman Tekri Temple in Guna on August 25. He realised that 10 kg of silver jewellery had been missing from the temple. Upon ruckus, the police were informed and reached the spot. 

The police identified from the nearby CCTV cameras that there were 6 people who robbed the temple. It was reported that the 6 miscreants were dressed up like females. After tracking more than 500 CCTV cameras of the nearby area, the police suspected the miscreants of the Kalbelia community on September 9. 

The police team then sent two constables to the camps of the Kalbelia community as surveyors. 

During search, the police reached a house where two miscreants were arguing with the two police constables. Following this, their suspicion grew stronger and police decided to keep a close watch on them.

The next morning, the police constables received information that six brothers of a family had run away. The police then conducted a search a their residence and found a raincoat, masks and other suspicious accessories which they wore or used at the time of the robbery. 

The police then arrested 3 miscreants from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Upon investigation, they admitted that they have robbed the Hanuman Tekri Temple and hidden the 10 kg silver worth jewellery inside a pit near their residence.

