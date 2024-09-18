 President Droupadi Murmu To Reach Indore On Today; Will Lay Foundation Stone For 6-Lane Ujjain Road
President Droupadi Murmu To Reach Indore On Today; Will Lay Foundation Stone For 6-Lane Ujjain Road

During her two-day visit to Indore, Murmu will participate in several events and address the gathering. She will be visiting Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to offer her prayers.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
President of India Droupadi Murmu | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Madhya Pradesh's economic city Indore on Wednesday. As per the official information, she would arrive at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, Indore at 4:50 p.m. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with some other ministers will receive her at the airport.

During her two-day visit to Indore, Murmu will participate in several events and address the gathering. She will be visiting Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to offer her prayers. Meanwhile, she will lay the foundation stone for the Indore-Ujjain six-lane road project in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, Murmu will address the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Indore.

On the same day, she will attend the 14th convocation of the Devi Ahilya University at Indore. Established by the state government in 1964, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is completing 60 years this year. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Police have strengthened the security arrangements around the places she would be visiting, including Devi Ahilyabai Airport, Indore. The police have banned drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons from flying in certain areas of Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other items are banned in the 3-km radius of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Indore, MG Road, Residency Kothi and Bhawarkuan intersection in the city, an official said. On September 20, President Murmu will leave for Jharkhand where she is scheduled to address the centenary celebration of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture in Ranchi

