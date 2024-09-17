President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Tight Security Arrangements In Place For September 19

President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu is all set to arrive in the land of Mahadev. The president's travel plan has been approved and required security measures have been made. Ujjain police is on high alert.

Over 1800 security personnel have been deployed in the security arrangements of the arrival of the prez. Several practices and security rehearsals were conducted in order to keep everything in order.

During the president's visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple, no civilian entry will be allowed in Mahakal Lok. People can still have darshan from the Kartikey Mandapam.

According to information, the President of India Droupadi Murmu will arrive on September 19 at 9.45 am from Indore airport to Nagjhiri Helipad. She will inspect and exhibition, lay foundation stone for the construction of six lane Ujjain-Indore Road and felicitate five Swachhta Mitras and address the function at the premises of Rudraksh Hotel at 10.10 am. She will depart for Mahakaleshwar Temple at 11.20 am where she will perform darshan, pujan and jalabhishek of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga for 30 minutes. She will then carry out cleansing at Kothi Tirth Kund on symbolic basis. She will then inspect Shri Mahakal Mahalok and interact with the sculptors for about half an hour. Then, she will depart to the helipad and from there to Indore airport.

SP Pradeep Kumar Sharma informed that rehearsals are behing conducted in view of passing out of the President's cavalcade. More than 1800 police employees are being deployed. There will be No fly zone. Entry at the main function will be given through passes only. 9am is the deadline to enter. All big vehicles will be diverted.