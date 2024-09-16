Indore: Drones Banned During President Droupadi Murmu's Two-Day Visit; DAVV Holds Four Rehearsals For High-Profile Convocation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have banned the flying of drones, paragliders and hot air balloons in certain areas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore during President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit starting September 18, an official said on Monday.

Drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other items are banned in the 3-km radius of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, MG Road, Residency Kothi and Bhanwarkuan intersection in the city, the official said.

The ban will be in force from September 17 to September 19, and any violation will invite legal action, he said, adding that commercial flights are exempt.

Read Also President Droupadi Murmu Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-Un-Nabi

President to visit Ujjain before Indore

President Murmu will reach Indore on September 18 and hold discussions with traditional weavers at the state government's "Mrignayani Emporium", an official from the administration said.

She will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and attend the diamond jubilee convocation of Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on September 19, he said.

Established by the state government in 1964, the university is completing 60 years this year.

DAVV To Hold Four Rehearsals For High-Profile Convocation

DAVV To Hold Four Rehearsals For High-Profile Convocation | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to hold four rehearsals for the upcoming convocation in which President Droupadi Murmu is going to be Chief Guest.

In a press release, the university stated the convocation will be held on its scheduled time and date. The convocation is going to start at 3 pm on September 19, DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta said.

He stated that the university is making large scale arrangements of this high-profile event.

The DAVV is going to hold rehearsals on September 12, 14, 16 and 17. The students, who were to receive medals or PhD degrees, will have to compulsorily attend September 16 and 17 rehearsals.

The university executive council sanctioned a budget of Rs 60 lakh for the convocation. It is likely to be increased, if need be, ahead of the event.

Some news reports claimed that the convocation has been preponted to September 18 following the advice from Rashtrapati Bhavan but the university administration rejected such reports.