MP Updates: President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Ujjain-Indore On Sept 18-19; 50 MBBS Seats Hiked In 3 Govt Medical Colleges In State

President Droupadi Murmu |

President to visit Ujjain- Indore on Sept 18-19; Will do Bhumi Poojan Of Ujjain-Indore Six Lane Road & Attend Programme Of Devi Ahilya University

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that President Droupadi Murmu is going to visit Ujjain and Indore on September 18 and September 19. She will do the Bhumi Poojan of Ujjain Indore six lane road and will attend the programme of Devi Ahilya University.

He was doing informal discussion with ministers before cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday. He also said that “Swachtha Hi Sewa” will be launched to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 and will continue till October 2.

All ministers will have to participate in programmes of their respective districts. Public would be made aware about cleanliness and competitions, exhibition, workshop etc will be organized under the campaign.

50 MBBS Seats Hiked In 3 Govt Medical Colleges In MP

50 MBBS Seats Hiked In 3 Govt Medical Colleges In MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fifty MBBS seats have been increased taking tally to 100 in Sunderlal Patwa Government Medical College, Mandsaur; Virendra Kumar Saklecha Government Medical College, Neemuch; Government Medical College, Seoni, each for 2024-25 session.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav tweeted it. CM said that state government had requested for increase in MBBS seats. After hike in seats, now 100 seats have been increased in said medical colleges.

MBBS seats in government medical college in MP 2024 are 2,180 and private medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh offer 1,950 seats.