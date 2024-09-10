 Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Nod To ₹614 Cr For Kshipra; Special Cleanliness Campaign On PM Modi's Birthday
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Nod To ₹614 Cr For Kshipra; Special Cleanliness Campaign On PM Modi's Birthday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has approved Rs 614 crore to conserve the Kshipra River on Tuesday. The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav decided that the height of Silarkhedi reservoir will be increased to ensure the water flow in Kshipra. This will also provide irrigation facilities for a total area of 18800 hectares in 65 villages.

Similarly, the state government will send a proposal to the centre to fix the MSP of soybeans at Rs 4800 per quintal from Rs 4000 per quintal.

The state decided that ministers will now be appointed as the chairman of boards and corporations instead of bureaucrats.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also started work to revive the Bidi industry as the state is famous for producing high quality tendu patta.

article-image

'Swabhav Swachta, Sanskar Swachhta' for PM Modi's birthday

The government has also decided to launch a cleanliness campaign on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. The campaign will be conducted till October 2.

It's slogan would be "Swabhav Swachta, Sanskar Swachta.".

It will be conducted through public participation. Every town, city, or village has some places that remain as garbage points. They will be named as black spots and will be developed as a park or sitting arrangement for elderly people.

