President Droupadi Murmu Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-Un-Nabi

President Murmu (R) |

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi on Monday.

In a post on X, President Murmu urged the people to pledge to adopt Prophet Muhammad's teachings and work towards the country's development.

"On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.), I extend my best wishes to all my countrymen, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad has presented the ideal of a human society based on equality. He has also taught to walk on the path of truth with patience," the president said in her post.

پیغمبر محمدﷺ کے یوم ولادت، میلاد النبی کے مبارک موقع پر میں تمام اہل وطن خصوصاً مسلم بھائی - بہنوں کو مبارکباد پیش کرتی ہوں۔ پیغمبر محمدﷺ نے مساوات پر مبنی انسانی معاشرے کی شاندار مثال پیش کی ہے۔ انہوں نے صبر کے ساتھ حق کی راہ پر چلنے کی بھی تعلیم دی ہے۔ آئیے اس موقع پر ہم سب… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 16, 2024

"On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to adopt these teachings and work continuously for the development of the country," the post read.

About Milad-Un-Nabi

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). The Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar.

PM Modi Extends His Greetings On The Occasion Of Milad-Un-Nabi

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion.

"Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Eid Mubarak!



Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2024

Union Minister Of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijuju Extends His Wishes

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijuju also wished the people on the occasion, "Warm Milad-un-Nabi wishes to all! May this day be filled with joy, love and a renewed spirit of togetherness."

Warm Milad-un-Nabi wishes to all!

May this day be filled with joy, love

& a renewed spirit of togetherness. pic.twitter.com/4T9i5rH5d0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 16, 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Extends His Wishes

Wishing people on the occasion Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to everyone. May this blessed occasion bring peace, compassion, and prosperity to our lives and foster unity, amity, kindness and harmony among all."

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to everyone.



May this blessed occasion bring peace, compassion, and prosperity to our lives and foster unity, amity, kindness and harmony among all. pic.twitter.com/p3FJR6fJFW — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 16, 2024

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). The Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar.

This year, the festivities started on the evening of Sunday, September 15, 2024, and will conclude on the evening of Monday, September 16, 2024.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet's birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.