‘Why Bus Service Being Disrupted?’: BJP Youth Wing Leader Questions Special Arrangements For TMC MP Mahua Moitra & Pinaki Misra’s Wedding Reception

Left: Invitation card Right: Maha Moitra and Pinaki Misra | X/@KrishanuOnline

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra, who were married in May this year,have reportedly hosted a wedding reception in West Bengal on Saturday at around 7:00 p.m.

There has been no public announcement from Moitra or Misra regarding the programme yet. However, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Wing leader shared the invitation card on X.

The post was shared by Krishanu Singha, BJP Yuva Morcha’s vice president for Bolpur city. Singha stated that the entire ground has been decorated with pandals and lighting at a cost running into crores of rupees.

He also claimed that the catering team had arrived from Berhampur in two buses and that more than 8,000 guests had been invited.

In his post, Singha further alleged that, in recent years, the ground authorities have not granted permission for public religious events such as Hindu kirtan ceremonies, Baul fairs, and similar gatherings.

He added that the Karimpur New Bus Stand would be closed by the administration from 3 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate the arrival of VIPs.

The BJYM leader questioned how the administration could allow the use of a ground normally restricted for public purposes for the wedding of an MP. He also asked why bus services were being disrupted to facilitate the event.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra reportedly tied the knot with former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony in Germany in May.

For the unversed, 51-year-old Mahua Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorsen, but they are now divorced. She was also in a relationship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai for about three years.

Pinaki Misra was born in 1959. The 64-year-old, besides being a politician, is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, having previously represented his now wife in the top court as her counsel. Misra completed his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the Delhi University, later moving towards a political career. Misra, a three-time MP from Puri, has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage.