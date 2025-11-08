 Heroin Smuggling via Drones On Indo-Pak Border: BSF Recovers ₹2.5 Crore Worth Narcotics In Rajasthan
Though no official statement has been issued so far, villagers claim that smugglers are regularly using drones to drop heroin packets across the border. Local residents said such incidents have become frequent, causing panic in nearby villages.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Heroin Smuggling via Drones On Indo-Pak Border: BSF Recovers ₹2.5 Crore Worth Narcotics In Rajasthan | Representational Image

Sri Ganganagar: In yet another case of cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet containing half a kilogram of heroin, worth approximately ₹2.5 crore, from a field near the Indo-Pak border in the Srikaranpur sector of Sri Ganganagar on Friday evening.

Suspicious packet spotted in village field

According to reports, the BSF received information about a suspicious packet lying in a field near village 23-O. A BSF team rushed to the location and seized the packet, which was later confirmed to contain half a kilogram of heroin.

This is the second recovery from the same village within a few days, raising concerns about an increasing trend of drone-based smuggling in the area.

Villagers allege frequent drone drops

Though no official statement has been issued so far, villagers claim that smugglers are regularly using drones to drop heroin packets across the border. Local residents said such incidents have become frequent, causing panic in nearby villages.

The BSF and local police are closely monitoring drone movements, suggesting that smugglers are persistently using this route for narcotics trafficking.

Security agencies launch search operation

Following the latest seizure, the BSF and police have launched a massive search operation in and around the area to trace further evidence of smuggling activity.

Authorities have urged villagers to immediately report any suspicious persons, drone activity, or unknown objects spotted in the fields near the border.

Amid the series of recent heroin recoveries, security agencies have been placed on high alert, and instructions have been issued to further tighten border surveillance and patrolling.

