'Made By Indians, For Indians': PM Modi Flags Off Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, Launches Three More Trains Virtually

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi Junction, marking another milestone in India’s expanding high-speed rail network. Along with this, he virtually launched three more Vande Bharat trains Firozpur–Delhi, Lucknow–Saharanpur, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru giving the nation four new semi-high-speed trains in one go.

‘A campaign to transform Indian Railways’

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said that Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat trains are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways.

“This is not just about running new trains; it is a campaign to transform Indian Railways. Vande Bharat is a train made by Indians, for Indians, and every Indian feels proud of it,” Modi said.

He added that infrastructure has been a key driver of growth in developed nations.

“The strength behind the rapid progress of developed countries lies in their robust infrastructure. India, too, is now moving rapidly in that direction,” the Prime Minister said.

Linking faith, culture and development

Highlighting the spiritual and cultural connection of the new route, Modi said India’s pilgrimage sites have always been a reflection of the nation’s collective consciousness.

“These journeys are not only about visiting deities but also about connecting with the soul of India. When pilgrimage destinations like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot, and Kurukshetra are linked through the Vande Bharat network, it strengthens the bond between faith, culture, and development,” he said.

He further emphasized that pilgrimage has, for centuries, symbolized India’s spiritual unity.

“These journeys represent a sacred tradition that connects the soul of the nation. As these holy sites are now being linked through the Vande Bharat network, it marks a significant step in transforming heritage cities into symbols of a developing India,” Modi added.

An electric atmosphere at Varanasi Junction

The Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, an eight-coach train, made its inaugural journey with over 400 passengers on board. The train departed from Varanasi at 8:41 a.m. and reached Khajuraho at 4:30 p.m.

The atmosphere at Varanasi station was electric as crowds chanted “Har Har Mahadev” when the Prime Minister waved the green flag. People cheered and greeted Modi with raised hands as the train rolled out of the platform.

It was the first time that Prime Minister Modi personally flagged off a train from the Varanasi railway station. He arrived on Platform No. 8 at 8:16 a.m. to inaugurate the service. While the Varanasi–Khajuraho train was flagged off in person, the other three were launched virtually from the same venue.

Expanding India’s modern rail network

With the addition of these four new services, India now operates over 160 Vande Bharat trains across the country, further expanding the reach of modern, high-speed travel and connecting heritage cities with hubs of progress.

Earlier, the Prime Minister interacted with students aboard the Vande Bharat train. One of them recited a poem about the development of Varanasi, which drew appreciation from Modi.