Minister Manohar Lal Panth’s Son Booked After Fortuner Mows Down Bikers In UP's Lalitpur

A speeding Fortuner car bearing an “MLA” sticker mowed down three bike-borne youths in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, killing one and critically injuring two. The vehicle is registered in the name of state minister Manohar Lal Panth’s wife, and police sources said the minister’s son, Naresh Panth, was allegedly driving the car at the time of the accident. An FIR has been registered against him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred late Monday night in Barkhera village under Jakhaun police station limits. According to villagers, the Fortuner was travelling at nearly 150 kmph when it rammed into the motorcycle carrying three men and dragged them for around 300 metres. Twenty-year-old Shivendra died on the spot, while Anuj (20) and Shankar (45) sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the car had an Assembly pass and an MLA sticker. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly damaged, with debris scattered across the road and airbags deployed. It is also alleged that five people were inside the car and fled the spot after the accident. When villagers tried to stop them, they were allegedly threatened with a pistol.

The abandoned vehicle was later found at the site. Locals claimed liquor bottles and disposable glasses were found inside the car. Following the incident, villagers staged a road blockade, which was lifted after police assurances. Police said the matter is under investigation and the identity of the driver is being verified.