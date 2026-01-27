VIDEO: Schoolboy Narrowly Escapes Death As Electric Pole Collapses In AP’s Kurnool

A schoolboy had a narrow escape in Kurnool’s Ashok Nagar on Tuesday morning after an electric pole suddenly collapsed onto the road, causing live wires to fall dangerously close to him. The incident has raised serious concerns over public safety during civic infrastructure works.

Officials said the Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) had recently undertaken drainage construction in the area, during which the road was dug up. The excavation allegedly weakened the foundation of an electric pole, making it unstable. On Tuesday, the compromised pole gave way without warning, snapping several live wires that scattered across the street.

The boy, who was walking to school at the time, reportedly sensed the danger and turned back just in time. Local residents said that had he taken a few more steps forward, the incident could have resulted in a fatal accident.

The episode drew the attention of Industries and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath, who directed officials to act swiftly and ensure accountability. Following his instructions, authorities reached the spot, cordoned off the area and took steps to prevent further risk to the public.

KMC Commissioner P Vishwanath said an inquiry was initiated after a complaint from TRANSCO officials. As an initial measure, show-cause notices have been served to two municipal officials for alleged negligence. He also confirmed that a police complaint has been filed against the contractor, seeking criminal action for violating contract conditions.