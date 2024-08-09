 Video: Mother-Son Escape Death As Speeding Scorpio Narrowly Misses Hitting Them In AP’s Narasapuram; One Killed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Mother-Son Escape Death As Speeding Scorpio Narrowly Misses Hitting Them In AP’s Narasapuram; One Killed

Video: Mother-Son Escape Death As Speeding Scorpio Narrowly Misses Hitting Them In AP’s Narasapuram; One Killed

A Scorpio lost control and rammed into several people standing on the side of a highway killing one and injuring four others in Andhra Pradesh’s Narasapuram on Wednesday

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
X

In a tragic incident, a Scorpio lost control and rammed into several people standing on the side of a highway killing one and injuring four others in Andhra Pradesh’s Narasapuram on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the car rammed into people. Fortunately, as the video shows, a mother accompanied by her child escaped death as the car missed hitting her by a few inches while she was going to sit pillion on a bike. 

FPJ Shorts
'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Meme Girl Releases Mom vs Google Maps Video; Here's All You Need To Know
'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Meme Girl Releases Mom vs Google Maps Video; Here's All You Need To Know
Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel Receptionist In Paris: Report
Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel Receptionist In Paris: Report
Mumbai: Yohan Poonawalla And Wife Michelle Buy A ₹500 Crore Mansion In City's Cuffe Parade Area
Mumbai: Yohan Poonawalla And Wife Michelle Buy A ₹500 Crore Mansion In City's Cuffe Parade Area
'Aapka Vision Hai, Aapne Mauka Diya': Pak Politician Crediting PM Shehbaz Sharif For Arshad Nadeem's Olympic Gold Sparks Meme Fest
'Aapka Vision Hai, Aapne Mauka Diya': Pak Politician Crediting PM Shehbaz Sharif For Arshad Nadeem's Olympic Gold Sparks Meme Fest

Watch the video here: 

As per reports, the incident took place when the car coming into Narasapuram from Sitaramapuram lost control near the Anjaneyaswamy temple. 

Gorinkala Valivar of Mangalaguntapaleni was transporting her elder aunt, Mekala Marybai (58), to a private hospital on a two-wheeler when the car struck them. Marybai died at the scene, and Valivar sustained serious injuries. Additionally, Peddireddy Aruna, her husband Esu, and their 13-year-old son Saimanikantha, who were standing on the roadside, were also injured.

Read Also
Video: Massive Whale Sharks Accidentally Caught By Fishermen Near Machilipatnam In Andhra Pradesh
article-image

Locals quickly took Valivar to a private hospital, while the three other injured were transported by emergency services to a nearby hospital. Reports indicate that there was a delay of over half an hour as the emergency vehicle had to attend to other victims first. 

The accident also destroyed six two-wheelers.

Sub-Inspector Jayalakshmi from the Narasapuram town police confirmed that a case had been filed based on the complaint given by Valivar. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gaza Pe Badi Badi Baatein Karte Ho Par…': Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Speaking Out...

'Gaza Pe Badi Badi Baatein Karte Ho Par…': Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Speaking Out...

Video: Mother-Son Escape Death As Speeding Scorpio Narrowly Misses Hitting Them In AP’s...

Video: Mother-Son Escape Death As Speeding Scorpio Narrowly Misses Hitting Them In AP’s...

Bangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation

Bangladesh Crisis: India Forms Committee To Monitor Situation

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Neeraj Chopra On Phone, Congratulates Him On Silver Medal; Video Viral

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Neeraj Chopra On Phone, Congratulates Him On Silver Medal; Video Viral

BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want,' Supreme Court Stays Hijab Ban In Mumbai College

BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want,' Supreme Court Stays Hijab Ban In Mumbai College