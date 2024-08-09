Video: Mother-Son Escape Death As Speeding Scorpio Narrowly Misses Hitting Them In AP’s Narasapuram; One Killed

X

In a tragic incident, a Scorpio lost control and rammed into several people standing on the side of a highway killing one and injuring four others in Andhra Pradesh’s Narasapuram on Wednesday.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the car rammed into people. Fortunately, as the video shows, a mother accompanied by her child escaped death as the car missed hitting her by a few inches while she was going to sit pillion on a bike.

Watch the video here:

A speeding car created havoc, rams into people in #Narasapuram#CCTV footage of the horrific #RoadAccident :

Due to reckless driving, a #Speeding Scorpio car loses control and rams into people on its wrong side, killing one and another one injured seriously, 6 two-wheelers… pic.twitter.com/PaeVv8VQhS — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 9, 2024

As per reports, the incident took place when the car coming into Narasapuram from Sitaramapuram lost control near the Anjaneyaswamy temple.

Gorinkala Valivar of Mangalaguntapaleni was transporting her elder aunt, Mekala Marybai (58), to a private hospital on a two-wheeler when the car struck them. Marybai died at the scene, and Valivar sustained serious injuries. Additionally, Peddireddy Aruna, her husband Esu, and their 13-year-old son Saimanikantha, who were standing on the roadside, were also injured.

Locals quickly took Valivar to a private hospital, while the three other injured were transported by emergency services to a nearby hospital. Reports indicate that there was a delay of over half an hour as the emergency vehicle had to attend to other victims first.

The accident also destroyed six two-wheelers.

Sub-Inspector Jayalakshmi from the Narasapuram town police confirmed that a case had been filed based on the complaint given by Valivar. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.