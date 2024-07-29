In Video: Massive Whale Sharks Accidentally Caught by Fishermen Near Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh | FPJ

Vijayawada: Fishermen from Machilipatnam inadvertently captured two whale sharks while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. Their hefty fishing net entangled the whale shark, which weighed roughly 1.5 tonnes. The fishermen were forced to remove a massive dead fish to the waters while sending the alive one back to sea due to the circumstances.

The enormous fish, an endangered species known as Rhincodon typus, became entangled in a large fishing net, leaving the fishermen with no option but to bring it ashore. #AndhraPradesh #Shark… pic.twitter.com/JEcQqg92MM — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 29, 2024

The enormous size and rarity of the whale shark, a species known for its slow movement and docile nature, made the incident particularly notable. The whale shark was brought to the Gilakaladindi fishing harbour on Sunday, having been caught on Thursday.

The Endangered Species

The whale shark (Rhincodon typus) is classified as an endangered species. This gentle giant is the largest fish in the ocean, known for its impressive size and slow pace. Despite its size, the whale shark is known for its harmless nature towards humans. It primarily feeds on plankton and small fish, using its filter-feeding technique. Their rarity and the threat of extinction make every encounter with these creatures significant for marine conservation efforts.

Recent Incident

In a separate incident in New Hampshire, two fishermen experienced a close encounter with whales when their boat capsized after colliding with two large whales. The accident was unintentional, with experts noting the risks of fishing in areas frequented by large whales. Fortunately, the fishermen were rescued by nearby boats and sustained no injuries. The whales involved were unharmed, underscoring the importance of careful maritime practices to avoid such encounters.

Steps Taken To Conserve Endangered Species

