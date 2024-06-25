VIDEO: 30-Ft-Long Whale Carcass Washes Ashore Near Virar's Arnala |

Virar: A 30-foot-long whale carcass, weighing several tonnes, washed ashore near Arnala Fort in Virar West on Monday. Despite informing the concerned authorities, they are struggling to reach the site with the necessary equipment to dispose of the enormous marine creature, said a report by Mid-day.

A video shared on X by journalist Diwakar Sharma shows the massive whale carcass lying on the seashore. The carcass was reportedly found near Channel Gate, north of the Fort, approximately 700 meters from Arnala Killa village in Virar.

A 30-ft long #whale carcass, weighing in tonnes, washed ashore near #ArnalaFort in Virar. The concerned authorities have been informed but the government machinery, apparently, are struggling to reach there with a machine to dispose of the #marine_gianthttps://t.co/qN98CJqWKS pic.twitter.com/LJtOLSlCG8 — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) June 25, 2024

A local source told Mid-day that the dead whale was washed ashore after being tossed by high tide on Monday. The massive creature is now stuck in a location where it will be difficult for the authorities to bring in machinery to transport and dispose of the large carcass.

Possible Reasons Behind Death

Local fishermen suspect that the whale, an endangered open-ocean mammal, might have been injured by a multi-deck cruise ship in the deep sea or succumbed to sea pollution. “The exact cause of death can only be determined after a medical examination. However, the carcass has remained unattended since Monday, attracting local residents and villagers who come to see it,” a source from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) in Vasai Taluka told according to the report.

A local reportedly stated that the concerned authorities, including forest and revenue officials, have been informed. Local residents, eager to take selfies with the carcass, have been advised to keep their distance due to the risk of an explosion.

A forest official reportedly stated that the department has been notified about the whale carcass near Arnala Fort. Due to its 30-foot length, large boats will be used to move it to a location where it can be properly disposed of.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

In a similar incident in September 2021, a large whale carcass was discovered near Bhuigaon beach in Vasai. The authorities had to use two excavators to dig the seabed and dispose of the massive marine mammal's remains. This current situation highlights the challenges faced in managing the disposal of such large marine animals when they wash ashore.