 Punjab, Haryana CMs Hold Key Meeting On SYL Canal, Agree To Hold Frequent Officer-Level Talks To Resolve Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab, Haryana CMs Hold Key Meeting On SYL Canal, Agree To Hold Frequent Officer-Level Talks To Resolve Issue

Punjab, Haryana CMs Hold Key Meeting On SYL Canal, Agree To Hold Frequent Officer-Level Talks To Resolve Issue

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana CM Nayab Saini agreed to hold frequent official-level meetings to resolve the long-pending Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal dispute. Officers from both states’ irrigation departments will meet three to four times a month to find a practical solution. The CMs said talks were held in a positive atmosphere without compromising either state’s rights.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Punjab, Haryana CMs Hold Key Meeting On SYL Canal, Agree To Hold Frequent Officer-Level Talks To Resolve Issue |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Saini, who held a key meeting on the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue on Tuesday agreed to hold frequent official-level discussions on the issue to resolve decades-old canal dispute.

The matter was discussed in detail in the meeting which was also attended by Haryana’s irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry and Punjab Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.

Briefing newspersons after the meeting, Saini said that both states have decided to hold meetings at the level of irrigation department officers for further detailed discussions on issues related to the SYL, so that practical and lasting solutions can be worked out.

Stating that Hayana is not Punjab’s enemy, but a brother, Mann, who also briefed newspersons in the joint press-conference, also said that the meeting was held in a positive atmosphere and that both the states want a resolution.

FPJ Shorts
Varun Dhawan Faces No Fine After Mumbai Metro Warns Over Viral Pull-Ups Video, MMMOCL Deletes Original Post
Varun Dhawan Faces No Fine After Mumbai Metro Warns Over Viral Pull-Ups Video, MMMOCL Deletes Original Post
Who Is Jacob Martin? Ex-India Cricketer Arrested For Drunk Driving After Late Night Accident In Vadodara
Who Is Jacob Martin? Ex-India Cricketer Arrested For Drunk Driving After Late Night Accident In Vadodara
Navi Mumbai News: Residents Protest Proposed Underpass Project As NMMC Plans Cutting, Transplantation Of 440 Trees At Palm Beach Road
Navi Mumbai News: Residents Protest Proposed Underpass Project As NMMC Plans Cutting, Transplantation Of 440 Trees At Palm Beach Road
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Ranks Fourth Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra In 150-Day E-Governance Reforms Evaluation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Ranks Fourth Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra In 150-Day E-Governance Reforms Evaluation

Mann said that both the states have decided that officers from both sides will meet frequently – three to four times in a month – so as to find a solution without compromising the rights of either state.

Read Also
Punjab Unlawfully Deprived Of Its Capital, HC Since Independence: CM Bhagwant Mann
article-image

Also Watch:

For record, the SYL canal project, which aimed at sharing the water between Punjab and Haryana involved a 214-km canal, of which 122-km falls in Punjab and 92-km in Haryana; while Haryana has got its part done, Punjab has resisted it citing sharply fallen groundwater levels and reduced rivers flow.

The dispute has persisted for the past several years and the supreme court had also directed the two states in May, last year, to cooperate with the Centre for an amicable solution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab, Haryana CMs Hold Key Meeting On SYL Canal, Agree To Hold Frequent Officer-Level Talks To...
Punjab, Haryana CMs Hold Key Meeting On SYL Canal, Agree To Hold Frequent Officer-Level Talks To...
Video: Garbage Truck Overturns After Hitting School Bus In Jodhpur
Video: Garbage Truck Overturns After Hitting School Bus In Jodhpur
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Congress Slams Centre Over Seating Of Rahul, Kharge At Republic Day Parade
Congress Slams Centre Over Seating Of Rahul, Kharge At Republic Day Parade