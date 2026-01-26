 Punjab Unlawfully Deprived Of Its Capital, HC Since Independence: CM Bhagwant Mann
On Republic Day in Hoshiarpur, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hoisted the national Tricolour and reaffirmed the state’s constitutional rights, including claims over Chandigarh, Panjab University, and water resources. Mann also linked governance with heritage, recalling Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur and announcing celebrations for Guru Ravidas’s 650th Parkash Parv from February 1 to 20, 2027.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Unfurling the national Tricolour in Hoshiarpur on Republic Day, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday coupled the ceremonial occasion with a firm assertion of Punjab’s constitutional rights and a detailed account of his government’s governance record.

Recalling Punjab’s sacrifices in India’s freedom struggle and its continuing role as the country’s food bowl and sword arm, the chief minister said the state has been unjustly denied its rightful capital and a separate high court since Independence, and made it clear that attempts to undermine Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh, Panjab University and its water rights would not succeed.

He underlined that Punjab would continue to pursue legal and constitutional remedies every day to protect its interests.

Linking governance with heritage and faith, Mann recalled the historic commemoration of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur, the declaration of Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as holy cities, and announced that the 650th Parkash Parv of Guru Ravidas would be celebrated on similar lines through state-level programmes from February 1 this year to February 20, 2027.

Highlighting the direction of governance, the chief minister pointed to decisive action against drugs, gangsters and narco-drones under ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ and ‘Gangsteraan Te Vaar’ drives, universal healthcare coverage of up to ₹10 lakh, more than 63,000 government jobs provided without bribes, and a sharp reduction in road accident fatalities through the ``Sadak Surakhiya Force'' - a specialised highway safety unit.

He also expressed concern over changes to MGNREGA affecting Scheduled Caste and landless families, cited record investments of Rs1.5 lakh crore generating 5.2 lakh jobs, and announced the Punjab Investment Summit from March 13 to 15.

